South Indian film industry boasts some of the wealthiest and most influential female stars in India. Beyond their beauty and on-screen performances, these top female actors have also set the bar high with their highest, well-deserved remunerations across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tulu films. Find out the impressive salaries of the female actors who are the richest in the industry, reflecting their star power and demand for their talent.

Sai Pallavi

Actor Sai Pallavi is one of the most popular names in the South Indian film industry, starring in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. As per reports, the natural beauty charged a whopping ₹5 crore for her latest film, Thandel. TOI claims, she is charging around ₹18-20 crore for her upcoming Nitesh Tiwari trilogy, Ramayana, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Rashmika Mandanna

Declared the 'national crush of India', Rashmika Mandanna charged around ₹4 crore for her latest release, Chhaava, reportedly. It is believed that she also charged around ₹10 crore for her popular role as Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule, marking a substantial increase from her previous fees of ₹2 crore for the first part of the Pushpa series. She will be soon sharing the screenspace with Salman Khan in the film, Sikandar, earning reportedly ₹4 crore.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara, the female superstar across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industry, reportedly charges around ₹10 crore per film. For her Hindi debut film Jawan, she charged ₹10 crore. Nayanthara's documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale reportedly received ₹25 crore from OTT giant Netflix.

Trisha Krishnan

Actor Trisha Krishnan, with hits like Ponniyin Selvan and Leo under her belt, commands a significant fee, ranging from 10-12 crore as per reports. She took a substantial amount for her previous Tamil release, Vidaamuyarchi. She is reportedly charging around ₹12 crore for her upcoming film Vishwambhara.

Anushka Shetty

