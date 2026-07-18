Sai Pallavi says she meditated to play Sita in Ramayana: ‘Not easy to play Goddess’

Sai Pallavi has spoken about the spiritual and emotional responsibility of playing Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming mythological epic Ramayana, saying she approached the role with a sense of humility and preparation.

Sai Pallavi on playing Sita Discussing what it meant to portray Sita, Sai said, “It’s not easy for actors to get roles like this. Because it’s not easy to play a Goddess. There must be a team putting their heart and soul into making it the best version.”

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The actor said she did not view the role as something she had chosen or pursued, but as an opportunity she had been blessed with. “I don’t think I chose to play Sita maa. I was blessed to play this role. It’s not something that you can go after and not something you can write down and say, this is how I want to play. I would sit and meditate and say, Sita maa, you act through me. Whatever comes through me is what you want for the film,” she said.

Sai also explained how she attempted to prepare herself mentally for the part. “I was always keeping myself as pure as possible, at least in my thoughts, to keep it very neutral. So I have the best version of myself presenting there,” the actor said.

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Tiwari has praised the lead actors for the sincerity they brought to their respective roles. Speaking about Kapoor and Sai, he said, “An actor’s eyes tell the truth. I have seen Ram in Ranbir’s eyes and Sita in Sai’s. I felt the kind of sincerity I was looking for, I found only in these beautiful souls. I don’t see Sai and Ranbir, I see only Sita and Ram in the film.”

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Pratham Sankalp: Ramayana's promotional campaign officially begins The event is expected to bring together the film’s key creative and acting talent, including co-producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Arun Govil, Ravi Dubey, Shobana, Rakul Preet Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Ajinkya Deo and Kumar Vishwas. The team is then scheduled to take the film’s promotional campaign to San Diego Comic-Con 2026 as part of its international outreach.

Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama, is expected to attend the Delhi event despite reportedly contracting conjunctivitis. Reports say the actor developed the infection after his daughter, Raha Kapoor, was affected by it. Kapoor is expected to take precautions while attending the event.

Directed by Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two-part mythological epic inspired by Valmiki’s ancient Sanskrit epic. The first film follows Rama’s journey from his early life as the prince of Ayodhya through his marriage to Sita and his 14-year exile, during which he travels with Sita and his younger brother Lakshmana.

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The second chapter is set to focus on the abduction of Sita by Ravana, Rama’s alliance with Sugriva and Hanuman, and the subsequent war against the king of Lanka. The story culminates in Ravana’s defeat and Rama’s return to Ayodhya.

Sai Pallavi plays Sita, while Yash portrays Ravana and Sunny Deol plays Hanuman. The ensemble also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Raghav Juyal as Meghanad, Vivek Oberoi as Vibhishan and Mohit Raina as Lord Shiva.

The film’s music has also drawn international attention, with Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer collaborating with A.R. Rahman. Poet Kumar Vishwas is credited with the lyrics and hymns, while the soundtrack incorporates Sanskrit verses and chants. Zimmer’s official project listing identifies Ramayana – Part I as a 2026 film directed by Tiwari and credits Zimmer, Rahman and Vishwas on the music.

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The trailer will be released worldwide on July 24, ahead of the film’s planned Diwali 2026 release.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.