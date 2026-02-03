Sai Pallavi to replace Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD 2? What we know

Speculation around the casting of Kalki 2898 AD 2 has intensified after reports suggested that Kalki 2898 AD actor Deepika Padukone will not be returning for the sequel. While the film’s producers and director have not issued an official statement, industry chatter now points to Sai Pallavi as a possible replacement — a move that has sparked strong reactions online.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a representative associated with the film confirmed that the makers are considering Sai Pallavi for the role of SUM-80, also known as Sumati. However, they stressed that discussions are still underway and nothing has been locked in yet. “The team feels Sai Pallavi could be a good fit for the role, but there is no final confirmation at this stage,” the source was quoted as saying, adding that rumours of the actor already being signed or shooting resuming soon are premature.

Deepika Padukone’s reported exit from the project came months after she stepped away from Spirit. Reports claimed she had already filmed portions of Kalki 2898 AD 2 before negotiations reportedly fell through. Neither the actor nor the makers have publicly addressed the reasons behind her departure.

Why does this casting change matter? In the first instalment, SUM-80 is not just another character but the emotional and narrative core of the story. A pregnant test subject of Project K, she is believed to be the prophesied mother of Kalki, a key figure in the film’s mythological sci-fi universe. The role carries significant weight in shaping the sequel’s direction.

The film, directed by Nag Ashwin, stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. The first part ended on a dramatic note, with SUM-80 escaping the clutches of Supreme Yaskin and coming under the protection of Ashwatthama, while Bhairava’s true identity is revealed.

Internet reacts On social media, fans appear divided. Some users welcomed the possibility of Sai Pallavi joining the franchise, praising her acting range and screen presence. Others questioned how the shift might affect continuity, given Deepika’s strong association with the role.

A user wrote, “What an upgrade!”

“Sai pallavi definitely does justice she is a natural star,” another user wrote on X.

“Very good decision…she is destined to play such kind of roles,” the third user wrote.

Released in June 2024, Kalki 2898 AD emerged as a major box-office success, earning ₹1,042 crore worldwide. With expectations running high for the sequel, audiences are now waiting for official confirmation on whether Sai Pallavi will indeed step into one of Indian cinema’s most talked-about sci-fi roles.