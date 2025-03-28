Saif Ali Khan’s new movie to debut on OTT next month: When and where to watch heist thriller ‘Jewel Thief’

Saif Ali Khan, the Bollywood superstar, is gearing to surprise fans next month with his upcoming heist thriller - ‘Jewel Thief’ - which will be premiere on digital screens.

When and where to watch Saif Ali Khan movie online? OTT platform Netflix unveiled film's intense poster on Instagram today. Announcing the OTT release date, Netflix stated, "The bigger the risk, the sweeter the steal. Aa raha hai the incredible- Jewel Thief. Watch Jewel Thief, out 25 April, only on Netflix."

Social media reaction Excited fans strongly reacted to the news as one user stated, “Jaideep v/s saif? Im already seated.” Another user remarked, “Niceee..looks like I need to update my watchlist.” A third user commented, “Saif and Jaideep together on a movie? I’m SAT.” A fourth user remarked, “Looks so exciting.” A fifth user wrote, “Copied from Cash movie.”

Produced by Siddharth Anand, the star cast features Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta, besides lead actor Saif Ali Khan. The post featuring Saif Ali Khan with other actors dropped today, promising action-packed high-octane scenes and a full entertainer.

The film will not release in theatres, instead will premiere directly on Netflix and will start streaming from April 25, 2025. The narrative revolves around a suave conman played by Saif Ali Khan who gets involved in a high-stakes battle against a mafia boss, played by Jaideep Ahlawat.

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand will make his OTT debut with the heist drama which is set against the backdrop of Budapest, Istanbul, and Mumbai. The gripping narrating with a riveting plot is produced by Siddharth Anand's wife Mamta Anand under the banner Marflix Pictures.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala in a post on X stated, “A thief, a mafia boss a chase, and a showdown Jewel Thief has it all and more! Siddharth Anand's debut streaming production, from Marflix Pictures Jewel Thief- The Heist Begins arrives on Netflix on April 25 with Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta.”

What Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat say about heist drama Describing the film, Saif Ali Khan said, “Reuniting with Sid Anand has always felt like coming home — he knows how to blend action, style, and storytelling in a way that's truly special. With Jewel Thief, we've pushed the envelope and had a blast doing it. Sharing the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat, who brings such depth and unpredictability, made the experience even more exciting," Hindustan Times reported.

