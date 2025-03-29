Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Accused files bail plea, claims case is false

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): Shariful Islam Shehzad, who has been in the news since January for allegedly attacking actor Saif Ali Khan during a theft attempt at his Bandra home, has filed a bail plea in the Mumbai Sessions Court.

In his plea, submitted through his lawyer, Ajay Gawali, Shehzad claims that he is innocent and that the case against him is fabricated.

The bail application states that the FIR was registered improperly. It also states that Shehzad has fully cooperated with the investigation and that all evidence is already with the police, making any tampering impossible.

The case is currently being heard in the Bandra Magistrate Court. However, it will be transferred to the Sessions Court once the police file the chargesheet. As of now, the Bandra Police have yet to submit the chargesheet.

Shehzad is accused of breaking into Saif Ali Khan's home on January 16 with the intention of robbing. During the incident, the actor was attacked and suffered serious injuries to his thoracic spine and other parts of his body. He was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he received treatment for five days before being discharged on January 21.

In February, Mumbai Police claimed they had ample evidence against the arrested accused. They also confirmed that he entered India from Bangladesh and stayed in various locations in Kolkata before coming to Mumbai.

