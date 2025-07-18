Saiyaara advance booking: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's movie eyes massive ₹9 crore+ opening; 3.8 lakh tickets sold

Saiyaara advance booking: Saiyaara, featuring two complete newcomers – Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is eyeing an outstanding opening day business on Friday, July 18.

The Mohit Suri directorial, hailed by the netizens as “unofficial Aashiqui 3”, has created quite a buzz on social media, which shows in its advance booking numbers.

Advance ticket sales for Saiyaara have already surpassed Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 at national chains and are close to overtaking Salman Khan's Sikandar anytime.

According to film analyst Taran Adarsh, Saiyaara will strike gold on Day 1.

Saiyaara advance booking According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara has so far sold 3,80,847 tickets for 7,850 shows in all formats across India. The film has collected a gross of ₹9.39 crore from ticket sales.

Furthermore, considering block seats, the movie is set to have an opening with ₹12.49 crore gross earnings.

States like Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh top the list with maximum revenue from first-day advance booking. Gujarat follows closely on the list, followed by Karnataka, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Bihar.

City-wise, Delhi, Mumbai and Pune have the highest number of screenings for Saiyaara.

Midnight shows added In a historic feat, Saiyaara has also bagged midnight shows. Film analyst Taran Adarsh noted that the midnight shows are generally added “after a film performs well”.

“HISTORIC... MIDNIGHT SHOWS ADDED FOR 'SAIYAARA' – EVEN BEFORE RELEASE... The craze and demand for #Saiyaara are reaching unprecedented levels!” he wrote in a tweet.

“Typically, midnight shows [11:55 pm] are added *after* a film performs well at the #Boxoffice... But in a rare move, exhibitors across #India are adding #Saiyaara's midnight shows for the opening weekend itself – even *before* the film has hit theatres!” he added.

About Saiyaara According to the trailer of Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday plays Krish Kapoor, an aspiring singer, while Aneet Panda is a writer who pens lyrics for Ahaan's character.

Gradually, they both fall in love with each other; however, things take a bitter turn when Aneet's character threatens Krish with a knife and asks him to leave the event.

Krish is heartbroken and expresses his pain and anger. He was advised by Varun Badola's character, “Apne pyaar ke liye na khud ko khatam mat kar lena.”

Later, he was shown achieving stardom with his grand live performances.