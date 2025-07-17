Saiyaara Advance Booking: Ahaan Pandey's debut film eyes ₹7 cr opening, midnight shows added after 1lakh+ tickets sold

Saiyaara Advance Booking: YRF is all set to release their upcoming romance, Saiyaara. The film officially launches Aneet Padda and Ahaan Pandey, son of Chunky Panday and Deanne Panday, in Bollywood. Ahaan is also actor Ananya Panday's cousin.

Advertisement

Saiyaara Advance Booking Saiyaara is helmed by Mohit Suri. Early buzz suggests the film could emerge as one of the biggest box office hits in the romance genre. The advance booking numbers have left film trade analysts surprised.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara has earned ₹4.6 crore from the advance booking sales.

The film will have 5,283 screenings across India, selling more than 1 lakh tickets till Thursday.

Considering blocked seats, Saiyaara has raked in ₹7 crore revenue just from advance booking, selling 1,80,967 tickets.

Delhi NCR and Mumbai recorded the highest buzz for the film, earning ₹1.23 crore and ₹1.16 crore respectively from advance ticket sales (including blocked seats). Taking the third spot is the Uttar Pradesh circuit.

Advertisement

It is predicted that Saiyaara will likely see double digits on the opening day, which is impressive considering two newcomers in the lead. Even Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's latest film Sitaare Zameen Par earned ₹ ₹11.50 crore on day 1.

Saiyaara to beat Dhadak, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai? It would be interesting to see if Saiyaara becomes the highest opening-day collection by a Hindi film with newcomers in the lead. The title is currently held by Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak, which minted ₹8.76 crore net in India on day 1.

In terms of ticket sales, Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai earned ₹51 lakh, selling around 4 lakh tickets on opening. Considering that Saiyaara is now close to selling 2 lakh tickets, the film might break two records.

Advertisement

Saiyaara midnight shows added Meanwhile, film trade insider Taran Adarsh confirmed that the makers of Saiyaara have now added new midnight shows owing to the growing demand.

Taran wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “HISTORIC... MIDNIGHT SHOWS ADDED FOR 'SAIYAARA' – EVEN BEFORE RELEASE... The craze and demand for #Saiyaara are reaching unprecedented levels! Typically, midnight shows [11:55 pm] are added after a film performs well at the #Boxoffice... But in a rare move, exhibitors across #India are adding #Saiyaara's midnight shows for the opening weekend itself – even before the film has hit theatres!”