Can't get over Ahaan Pandey's Saiyaara? Check out these Bollywood romance-dramas that'll tug at your heartstrings

Yash Raj Films' latest outing Saiyaara, continues to dominate the box office in India. The Mohit Suri film, starring newcomers Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda, left the audience reeling with its stormy romance, drama and the brooding anti-hero. However, it isn't the only film in Bollywood with the plot revolving around a so-called “bad guy” who loses himself for an innocent girl.

Here’s a list of films that, like Saiyaara, are packed with romance, intense drama, and passion.

Tere Naam Radhe, a short-tempered, jobless rowdy and his gang are feared by people yet silently battling their own issues. He falls for the shy and simple Nirjara, a temple priest’s daughter. His intense love for her becomes an obsession. Though she initially rejects him, Nirjara eventually realises Radhe's genuine nature and reciprocates his feelings.

Just when love begins to blossom, Radhe is brutally attacked, leaving him mentally unstable. He's sent to a rehab where he is haunted by her memories.

When Radhe finally recovers and returns, he learns about Nirjara’s tragic fate; she took her own life, unable to bear the separation. Heartbroken Radhe voluntarily returns to the asylum forever.

Arjun Reddy The film follows the story of a genius medical surgeon with severe anger issues. Deeply in love with his college junior, Preeti, his world collapses when her family forcibly marries her to someone else. Heartbroken Arjun turns to alcohol, drugs, and reckless behaviour, jeopardising his career and relationships, yet remains haunted by memories of her.

Over time, with help from his close friend and a chance encounter with Preeti, Arjun begins to confront his past, seek redemption, and ultimately find a path to healing and hope.

Ek Villain The romantic thriller follows Guru, a ruthless hitman with a troubled past. He falls in love with the lively and optimistic Aisha. Her love transforms him as they begin a new life together.

Just as things seem better, Aisha is tragically murdered by Rakesh, a seemingly meek man who secretly harbours violent tendencies and takes out his frustrations on women. Devastated and enraged, Guru sets out to seek revenge from Aisha's killer.

Aashiqui 2 The story revolves around Rahul Jaykar, a once-famous singer battling alcoholism and a fading career. One night, he discovers Aarohi, a talented bar singer. Impressed by her talent, Rahul helps launch her career, and she quickly rises to fame.

As Aarohi's career ascends, Rahul’s life spirals further due to his addiction and insecurity about being overshadowed. Their love is tested as Aarohi tries to save Rahul from self-destruction, even willing to give up her career for him. But Rahul, unable to cope with his inner demons, chooses to end his life to secure her future.

Sanam Teri Kasam Saraswati, aka Saru Parthasaarthy, a shy, traditional librarian, is constantly ridiculed for her conservative appearance and struggles to find a suitor. Her life takes a turn when she crosses paths with her neighbour, Inder Lal Parihaar, a rugged, misunderstood man with a troubled past.

After a series of misunderstandings, Saru is disowned by her orthodox family. Inder steps in, offering her help to transform into a confident woman. During this journey, the two fall deeply in love. But just as their relationship begins to bloom, Saru is diagnosed with a terminal illness.