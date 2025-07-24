'Attitude toh dekho': Saiyaara's Aneet Padda refuses to take selfie with fan, netizens react

Bollywood newcomer Aneet Padda is flying high on the success of Saiyaara. The film marked her entry into the industry with Ahaan Panday. Amid the impressive box office performance of the film, Aneet was snapped out and about in Mumbai. Paparazzi surrounded her while she was exiting from a salon.

Advertisement

Aneet Padda's first public appearance after Saiyaara success A video of Aneet being mobbed by paparazzi has surfaced online.

In the video, Aneet is seen wearing a face mask, seemingly to maintain a low profile. She kept it casual in a denim pants and a matching shirt.

Going by her reaction, it seems the actor wasn't expecting the crowd. She looked startled by the crowd. She struggled to make her way as photographers surrounded her.

Without posing for the camera, Aneet was quickly escorted to her car. She was even seen refusing to take a photo with a fan.

This is her first public appearance after the release of Saiyaara.

However, her reaction has left the internet divided. While some defended Aneet, others criticised her for declining the fan's request.

Advertisement

Watch video here:

Internet reacts to Aneet Padda video Videos of the incident have surfaced online. Reacting to it, a user commented, “Attitude toh dekho iska abhi itna hai aage kya hoga (Look at her attitude now, what will happen in future).”

Advertisement

“There is a difference between real and real life. People like Krish and Vani only look good on screen,” added another.

Hindustan Times also quoted someone else saying, “She is not used to the camera and paparazzi, let’s give her some time. Also, YRF restricted them from any media interactions.” One more also said, as per the report, “This is her first time, guys… she isn’t used to this.”

Aneet Padda made her Bollywood debut with Saiyaara, helmed by Yash Raj Films, opposite Ahaan Panday. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film marked the filmmaker's comeback to the romance genre. The film was released on July 18, receiving a positive response. The film continues to perform well at the box office, earning more than ₹150 crore mark in India.

Advertisement

Saiyaara follows the story of Krish Kapoor (played by Ahaan Panday), a hot-headed musician, who falls in love with Vaani (played by Aneet Padda), a quiet and determined journalist.