Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 1: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's debut movie opens at massive ₹20 crore; heaps praise

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 1: Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda's debut movie, Saiyaara, made a “blockbuster” opening at the Indian box office on Friday, July 18.

The Yash Raj Films movie was pitched against some big Bollywood and Hollywood titles, which made it difficult for it to get the desired exposure.

Yet, with a limited screening, Saiyaara has done wonders at the Indian box office, paving the way for more shows over the weekend. Thanks to the growing demand, the makers have already added midnight shows for the movie.

Saiyaar has also received glowing reviews from critics and audiences alike, who are heaping high praise on the newcomers. They also highlighted the importance of the movie's chartbuster music, Mohit Suri's direction and YRF's production value.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 1 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the romantic drama, directed by Mohit Suri, minted a massive ₹20 crore on its release day, surpassing all pre-release trade projections by a substantial margin.

A big spike can be expected in Saiyaara's business on Saturday and Sunday. “It will be aiming for ₹70-80 crore net opening weekend, which is a sensational start,” said Sacnilk.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection: Occupancy On Friday, July 18, the film saw an overall 49.90% occupancy. It was as follows:

Morning Shows: 35.51%

Afternoon Shows: 46.62%

Evening Shows: 50.85%

Night Shows: 66.62%

Saiyaara had the highest number of screenings with 815 shows alone in Delhi NCR. Jaipur, Lucknow, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Delhi NCR recorded the highest occupancy.

About Saiyaara Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday as Krish Kapoor, a rising musician whose raw talent and ambition set him on a collision course with the realities of the modern music industry. When Krish is introduced to Vaani (Aneet Padda), a gifted and principled songwriter, sparks fly – both creatively and personally.

However, things take a bitter turn when Aneet's character threatens Krish with a knife and asks him to leave the event.

Krish is heartbroken and expresses his pain and anger. He was advised by Varun Badola's character, “Apne pyaar ke liye na khud ko khatam mat kar lena.”