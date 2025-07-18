Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 1: Ahaan Pandey's debut film to hit ₹15 crore, sees massive turnout in theatres

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 1: Ahaan Pandey marked his Bollywood debut with YRF's much-awaited romance-drama, Saiyaara. As predicted by the advance bookings, the film is off to a great start at the box office. It is directed by Mohit Suri, also starring Aneet Padda.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 1 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara has minted ₹14.07 crore so far on day 1. Considering it as the live data from the website, the film will easily cross the ₹15 crore mark on its opening day.

For the unversed, this is the earnings from the morning, afternoon and evening shows. The final figure will be out after the night shows.

Recently, the makers added midnight shows of Saiyaara owing to the demand from the audience.

On Friday, the film saw an overall 44.33% occupancy. It was as follows:

Morning Shows: 35.51%

Afternoon Shows: 46.62%

Evening Shows: 50.85%

Night Shows: Awaited

Saiyaara had the highest number of screenings with 804 shows alone in Delhi NCR. The region also recorded the highest occupancy, followed by Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru.

Saiyaara Box Office predictions and review Predicting the box office fate of the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh declared it a ‘blockbuster.’

In a long post, he reviewed: “#Saiyaara is *not* your run-of-the-mill love story – it dares to be different and succeeds gloriously... Director #MohitSuri presents a well-packaged entertainer – gripping screenplay, powerful dialogues, and a beautifully handled emotional graph. The soundtrack is among the film's biggest triumphs – hauntingly melodious and seamlessly integrated into the narrative... The title track, already a rage, is sheer magic on screen.”

Talking about the newcomers, he praised their chemistry and added, “#AhaanPanday makes a smashing debut – commanding screen presence, emotionally nuanced performance, and tremendous confidence for a newcomer... Hard to believe this is his first film... A star is born! #AneetPadda is top-notch – radiant, expressive, and an absolute natural. Her portrayal is flawless, and the emotional depth she brings is remarkable for a debutante.”

“#Boxoffice prediction: BLOCKBUSTER... One of the finest films to come out of #YRF,” he also said.

Sumit Kadel said that Saiyaara will seemingly make a total business of ₹200 to 300 crore.