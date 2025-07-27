Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 10: Ahaan Panday's film to become second highest-grosser of 2025 after Chhaava

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 10: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Bollywood debut film, Saiyaara, is about to become the second-highest grossing film of 2025. Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava currently holds the title of highest grosser of the year, minting over ₹650 crore. Saiyaara, which recently crossed ₹200 crore in India, is now heading to hit the ₹250 crore mark soon.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 10 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara has collected ₹20.88 crore on day 10 from its morning and afternoon shows. If the film maintains its momentum, it could set a new record for the highest single-day earnings.

The total business made by Saiyaara is ₹238.13 crore so far.

These are live data from the website. The final figures are still awaited.

Saiyaara had an overall 39.80% occupancy on Sunday. Its occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 23.21%

Afternoon Shows: 56.38%

Evening Shows: Awaited

Night Shows: Awaited

Delhi NCR continues to hold the highest screenings for Saiyaara with 1,347 shows. Mumbai comes next with 961 shows. Following next is Ahmedabad with 768 shows, Surat with 496 shows and Pune with 448 shows, proving the box office success of the film beyond the metro cities.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 9, Saiyaar's India Net Collection was ₹ 217.25 crore. While its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 326.70 crore, its Overseas Collection was ₹ 66 crore on the same day. Its India Gross Collection was ₹ 260.70 crore on day 9.

Talking about the performance of the film, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X, formerly Twitter: “SPLENDID SATURDAY – 'SAIYAARA' REMAINS A MAJOR FORCE... #Saiyaara continues its triumphant run, now eyeing the ₹ 300 cr milestone after crossing ₹ 200 cr on its second Saturday [Day 9]. Now comes the best part: #Saiyaara's *second* Saturday is HIGHER than its *first* Saturday [ ₹ 26.25 cr] – a remarkable feat and a rarity in today's times. There's just no stopping this blockbuster! #Saiyaara [Week 2] Fri 18.50 cr, Sat 27 cr. Total: ₹ 220.75 cr. #India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice.”

