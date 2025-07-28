Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 10: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's movie earns ₹75 crore in 2nd weekend | Check total

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 10: Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda's debut movie, Saiyaara, has continued its dream run right into the second weekend at both the domestic and worldwide box office, minting an excellent ₹75 crore.

With this, the Mohit Suri directorial, which is already the biggest opener for debutants in Hindi cinema's history, has become one of the biggest second weekends ever.

From multiplex audiences to single screens in mass circuits, Saiyaara is enjoying exceptional word of mouth across demographics.

This dream run is expected to continue for Saiyaara till at least August 1, after which it will face some competition from Dhadak 2 and Son of Sardaar 2.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 10 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara witnessed a 17.66% jump in its earnings on Sunday, minting an impressive ₹31.18 crore net on its second Sunday.

With this, Saiyaara has minted ₹75.18 crore on its second weekend, which is only 10% less than what it earned during its opening weekend.

The outstanding second weekend numbers indicate its “long legs” at the box office.

Saiyaara's 10-day total now stands at ₹248.43 crore net in India. It will possibly achieve ₹300 crore net by the end of the second week.

Saiyaara Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 9 Sacnilk reported that Saiyaara is performing exceedingly well in North America, the UK, the Middle East, and Australia.

After 10 days, Saiyaara has grossed approximately ₹370 crore worldwide, of which around ₹120 crore gross came in the second weekend.

Saiyaara is now just ₹7 crore away from the lifetime gross of Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh ( ₹377 crore), which would make it the highest-grossing romantic Indian film of all time. It will likely surpass it by Monday.

Ready for its ₹400 crore gross feat by Tuesday, Saiyaara now eyes the ₹500 crore milestone.