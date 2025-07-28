Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 11: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's movie crosses 250 crore in India, mints This amount

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 11: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's debut movie, Saiyaara, entered its second week at the box office and is almost unstoppable. The film has garnered over ₹350 crore worldwide.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 11: According to trade industry tracker, the Mohit Suri directorial movie has earned an estimated ₹4.55 crore (India Net) on Monday, reaching a landmark estimated amount of ₹251.8 crore.

Saiyaara had an overall 15.28% Hindi Occupancy on Monday. It highest occupancy was recorded at Chennai (32.50%), followed by Jaipur (27.50%), Bengaluru (22%), NCR and Hyderabad (18.50%).

Here's Saiyaara Day 11 Hindi occupancy in theaters Morning Shows: 11.22%

Afternoon Shows: 19.34%

Evening Shows: yet to be ascertained

Night Shows: yet to be ascertained

Saiyaara worldwide collection: Looking at the box office records, Saiyaara minted a total amount of ₹373.7 crore worldwide till Sunday, including ₹247.25 crore (India net) and ₹77 crore from overseas. The film earned ₹30 crore on Sunday and ₹26.5 crore on Saturday, reported Sacnilk.

Taran Adarsh said that, considering the surprising box office performance, no one can predict what Saiyaara's lifetime total will be.

“300 CR? 400 CR? OR MORE? – 'SAIYAARA' IS ON A RECORD-SMASHING SPREE... Saiyaara is rewriting the rules of the game… At this stage, no one can confidently predict where its lifetime total will land,” he wrote.

“ ₹200 cr will be crossed comfortably before Weekend 2 concludes, and with ₹300 cr well within reach, the big question now is: Can Saiyaara hit ₹400 cr?” he added.

About Saiyaara Saiyaara is a romance-drama that focuses on Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), a budding musician, and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), a shy writer. Through their relationship, the film explores love, loss, and drama.

