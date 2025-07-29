Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 11: Despite dip, Ahaan Panday's debut film set to cross ₹260 cr milestone

Saiyaara, featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, continues to perform well at the box office, surpassing 350 crore globally. The film earned around 9.50 crore on its second Monday, with a domestic total of 256.75 crore.

Published29 Jul 2025, 07:13 AM IST
Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 11:Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut film, Saiyaara, has entered its second week with unstoppable momentum. The romantic drama continues its successful run, surpassing 350 crore at the global box office.

As per trade tracker estimates, the Mohit Suri-directed film earned approximately 9.50 crore (India Net) on its second Monday. With this, the film’s domestic total stands at an impressive 256.75 crore.

On Monday, Saiyaara registered an overall 15.28% occupancy for Hindi screenings. The highest turnout was observed in Chennai (32.50%), followed by Jaipur (27.50%), Bengaluru (22%), and NCR and Hyderabad (18.50%).

Here’s the Hindi occupancy breakdown for Saiyaara on Day 11 in theatres:

  • Morning Shows: 11.22%
  • Afternoon Shows: 19.34%
  • Evening Shows: 18.24%
  • Night Shows: 20.81%

Saiyaara Worldwide Collection:

Globally, Saiyaara has amassed 373.7 crore by the end of Sunday. This includes 247.25 crore from India (net) and 77 crore from the overseas market. According to Sacnilk, the film collected 30 crore on Sunday and 26.5 crore on Saturday alone.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that Saiyaara’s extraordinary box office trajectory defies expectations.

300 CR? 400 CR? OR EVEN MORE? – ‘SAIYAARA’ IS ON A RECORD-BREAKING RUN… Saiyaara is changing the rules of the box office game… At this point, it’s impossible to predict the final figure,” he said.

“The 200 crore mark will be crossed with ease before the second weekend wraps up, and with 300 crore in sight, the big question now is: Can Saiyaara hit 400 crore?” he added.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara is a romantic drama centered around Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), an aspiring musician, and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), an introverted writer. Their love story dives deep into emotions of heartbreak, healing, and hope.

Backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the movie also marks Mohit Suri’s much-awaited return to the romance genre.

