Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 11: Despite dip, Ahaan Panday's debut film set to cross ₹260 cr milestone

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 11:Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut film, Saiyaara, has entered its second week with unstoppable momentum. The romantic drama continues its successful run, surpassing ₹350 crore at the global box office.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 11: As per trade tracker estimates, the Mohit Suri-directed film earned approximately ₹9.50 crore (India Net) on its second Monday. With this, the film’s domestic total stands at an impressive ₹256.75 crore.

On Monday, Saiyaara registered an overall 15.28% occupancy for Hindi screenings. The highest turnout was observed in Chennai (32.50%), followed by Jaipur (27.50%), Bengaluru (22%), and NCR and Hyderabad (18.50%).

Here’s the Hindi occupancy breakdown for Saiyaara on Day 11 in theatres: Morning Shows: 11.22%

Afternoon Shows: 19.34%

Evening Shows: 18.24%

Night Shows: 20.81% Saiyaara Worldwide Collection: Globally, Saiyaara has amassed ₹373.7 crore by the end of Sunday. This includes ₹247.25 crore from India (net) and ₹77 crore from the overseas market. According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹30 crore on Sunday and ₹26.5 crore on Saturday alone.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that Saiyaara’s extraordinary box office trajectory defies expectations.

“ ₹300 CR? ₹400 CR? OR EVEN MORE? – ‘SAIYAARA’ IS ON A RECORD-BREAKING RUN… Saiyaara is changing the rules of the box office game… At this point, it’s impossible to predict the final figure,” he said.

“The ₹200 crore mark will be crossed with ease before the second weekend wraps up, and with ₹300 crore in sight, the big question now is: Can Saiyaara hit ₹400 crore?” he added.

About Saiyaara Saiyaara is a romantic drama centered around Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), an aspiring musician, and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), an introverted writer. Their love story dives deep into emotions of heartbreak, healing, and hope.

