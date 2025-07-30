Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 12: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda film breaks records, crosses ₹400 crore mark worldwide

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 12: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's movie, which became the first Bollywood film starring newcomers to enter the ₹100 crore and ₹200 crore net club in India, continues to maintain strong momentum even on weekdays. It registered 7.35 percent uptick in earnings on Tuesday, a day after earnings dropped 69.17 percent.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 12 The movie entered its 13th day on Wednesday and expectations are high after Mohit Suri directorial film minted ₹9.93 crore net at the domestic box office on Tuesday, July 29. As per film industry tracker Sacnilk estimates, the biggest romantic opener did a business of ₹266.43 crore net in India during its 12-day run.

Saiyaara Worldwide Box Office Collection At the worldwide box office, the musical romantic drama produced by Yash Raj Films grossed ₹393.80 crore in 11 days, amassing ₹86 crore from overseas market.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, "'SAIYAARA' CROSSES ₹ 400 CR *GBOC* WORLDWIDE... Who would've thought #Saiyaara would breach the ₹ 400 cr mark [Gross BOC] even before its release?... A true game-changer, the film has taken the industry by surprise with its phenomenal performance across the globe.

The filmmakers in a post on X on July 29 announced that the movie achieved a major milestone by minting ₹404 crore gross at the worldwide box office, becoming the “highest grossing love story in Indian cinema history.”

Featuring debutants, ‘Saiyaara’ became the first romantic film to hit ₹300 crore net in India and broke several records, including: