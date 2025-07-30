Subscribe

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 12: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda film breaks records, crosses ₹400 crore mark worldwide

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 12: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s love flick saw 7.35 percent growth in earnings on Tuesday. Mohit Suri directorial romantic film, featuring debutants, continues to break records.

Fareha Naaz
Updated30 Jul 2025, 10:51 AM IST
Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 12: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's movie, which became the first Bollywood film starring newcomers to enter the 100 crore and 200 crore net club in India, continues to maintain strong momentum even on weekdays. It registered 7.35 percent uptick in earnings on Tuesday, a day after earnings dropped 69.17 percent.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 12

The movie entered its 13th day on Wednesday and expectations are high after Mohit Suri directorial film minted 9.93 crore net at the domestic box office on Tuesday, July 29. As per film industry tracker Sacnilk estimates, the biggest romantic opener did a business of 266.43 crore net in India during its 12-day run.

Saiyaara Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the worldwide box office, the musical romantic drama produced by Yash Raj Films grossed 393.80 crore in 11 days, amassing 86 crore from overseas market.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X stated, "'SAIYAARA' CROSSES 400 CR *GBOC* WORLDWIDE... Who would've thought #Saiyaara would breach the 400 cr mark [Gross BOC] even before its release?... A true game-changer, the film has taken the industry by surprise with its phenomenal performance across the globe.

The filmmakers in a post on X on July 29 announced that the movie achieved a major milestone by minting 404 crore gross at the worldwide box office, becoming the “highest grossing love story in Indian cinema history.”

Featuring debutants, ‘Saiyaara’ became the first romantic film to hit 300 crore net in India and broke several records, including:

  •  First newcomers-led film to cross 300 crore worldwide gross.
  •  Highest opening day collection for a romantic film
  •  Highest weekend and week 1 collection for a newcomers’ film.
  •  Highest second weekend collection for a romantic film.
  •  First romantic film to rake in 30 crore and 35 crore on individual days.

