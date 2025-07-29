Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 12: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's film hits ₹400 crore milestone worldwide

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 12: Mohit Suri's newest Bollywood film, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is setting box office records and remains a strong performer after twelve days of release. The film has crossed the ₹260 crore mark in India and reportedly minted over ₹400 crore worldwide.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 12 Saiyaara earned an estimated ₹5.59 crore India net on Tuesday at the box office, according to trade industry tracker Sacnilk. Saiyaara minted ₹256.5 crore after the first eleven days of release. The Ahaan Pandey starrer film opened to ₹21.5 crore. On Monday, Day 11, the film earned ₹9.25 crore. The total collection of Saiyaara now stands at ₹262.09 crore.

Saiyaara worldwide collection According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Saiyaara has crossed ₹400 crore worldwide. In a post on social media platform X, Adarsh wrote, “SAIYAARA' CROSSES ₹ 400 CR *GBOC* WORLDWIDE... Who would've thought #Saiyaara would breach the ₹ 400 cr mark [Gross BOC] even before its release?... A true game-changer, the film has taken the industry by surprise with its phenomenal performance across the globe.”

In a previous post on X, Adarsh stated, “ ₹300 CR? ₹400 CR? OR EVEN MORE? – ‘SAIYAARA’ IS ON A RECORD-BREAKING RUN… Saiyaara is changing the rules of the box office game… At this point, it’s impossible to predict the final figure."

About Saiyaara Saiyaara is a romantic musical drama film directed by Mohit Suri. Produced by Yash Raj Films, it features debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda along with Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, and Varun Badola. The film is loosely inspired by the 2004 Korean movie A Moment To Remember.