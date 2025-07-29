Subscribe

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 12: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's film hits ₹400 crore milestone worldwide

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 12: Saiyaara has surpassed 400 crore worldwide, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, directed by Mohit Suri and featuring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is a romantic musical drama that has defied box office expectations since its release.

Published29 Jul 2025, 06:56 PM IST
Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 12: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's crosses the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>400 crore mark worldwide.
Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 12: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's crosses the ₹400 crore mark worldwide.(Twitter)

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 12: Mohit Suri's newest Bollywood film, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is setting box office records and remains a strong performer after twelve days of release. The film has crossed the 260 crore mark in India and reportedly minted over 400 crore worldwide.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 12

Saiyaara earned an estimated 5.59 crore India net on Tuesday at the box office, according to trade industry tracker Sacnilk. Saiyaara minted 256.5 crore after the first eleven days of release. The Ahaan Pandey starrer film opened to 21.5 crore. On Monday, Day 11, the film earned 9.25 crore. The total collection of Saiyaara now stands at 262.09 crore.

 

Saiyaara worldwide collection

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Saiyaara has crossed 400 crore worldwide. In a post on social media platform X, Adarsh wrote, “SAIYAARA' CROSSES 400 CR *GBOC* WORLDWIDE... Who would've thought #Saiyaara would breach the 400 cr mark [Gross BOC] even before its release?... A true game-changer, the film has taken the industry by surprise with its phenomenal performance across the globe.”

In a previous post on X, Adarsh stated, “ 300 CR? 400 CR? OR EVEN MORE? – ‘SAIYAARA’ IS ON A RECORD-BREAKING RUN… Saiyaara is changing the rules of the box office game… At this point, it’s impossible to predict the final figure."

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara is a romantic musical drama film directed by Mohit Suri. Produced by Yash Raj Films, it features debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda along with Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, and Varun Badola. The film is loosely inspired by the 2004 Korean movie A Moment To Remember.

IMDb describes plot of Saiyaara as, “Vaani (Aneet Padda) and Krish (Ahaan Pandey) will have to navigate life, their problems, their insecurities to hopefully realise that only love can be the answer to everything.”

 
