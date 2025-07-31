Saiyaara BO Day 13: Ahaan Panday's movie beats Chhaava, becomes biggest Bollywood grosser of 2025 overseas

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 13: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's debut movie, Saiyaara, is now the biggest Bollywood grosser of 2025 in the international market, surpassing the lifetime overseas collection of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Mohit Suri directorial grossed approximately ₹94 crores overseas in just 12 days, compared to the ₹91 crores Chhaava earned in its lifetime at the international market.

Among all Indian releases in 2025, Saiyaara now stands as the second-highest-grossing film internationally, also beating Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's Thudarum ( ₹93.80 crore). Only Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan stands above it with a towering international gross of ₹124.50 crore.

Globally, Saiyaara has crossed the ₹400 crore mark, becoming the second Indian film of 2025, next only to Chhaava ( ₹808 crore). Its total worldwide gross has reached ₹413.75 crores in 12 days, and it is now eyeing entry into the prestigious ₹500 crore club, possibly by the end of the third weekend. Saiyaara's India gross stood at ₹319.75 crore.

This will be a monumental achievement for a romantic drama led by two debutants.

This dream run is expected to continue for Saiyaara till at least August 1, after which it will face some competition from Dhadak 2 and Son of Sardaar 2.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 13 According to Sacnilk, Saiyaara witnessed a 30% fall in its earnings on Wednesday, which is just marginal considering that it is the movie's second mid-week. Saiyaara earned ₹7 crore on Wednesday, Day 13.

Saiyaara's 13-day total now stands at ₹273.50 crore net in India. It will possibly achieve ₹300 crore net by the end of the second week.

