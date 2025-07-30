Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 13: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's film earnings decline, mints THIS amount on Wednesday

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 13: Saiyaara had an overall 13% Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday. As per Sacnilk, the movie has collected 400 crore worldwide.

Updated30 Jul 2025, 05:46 PM IST
Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 3: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film wraps first weekend.
Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 3: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film wraps first weekend.(Twitter)

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 13: The Mohit Suri-directed movie Saiyaara, is all set to enter the third week on Friday, but it has refused to slow down at the box office until Wednesday. However, the earnings of the movie has comparatively slowed down on the 13th day.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 13:

According to trade industry tracker, Sacnilk, the Mohit Suri directorial movie has earned an estimated 3.44 crore (India Net) on Wednesday, reaching a landmark estimated amount of 269.9.8 crore.

Saiyaara had an overall 13% Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday. Its highest occupancy was recorded at Chennai (27.25%), followed by Bengaluru (20%), Jaipur (18%), NCR, Lucknow and Hyderabad (15.5%).

Here's Saiyaara Day 13 Hindi occupancy in theaters:

Morning Shows: 10.33%

Afternoon Shows: 15.67%

Evening Shows: yet to be ascertained

Night Shows: yet to be ascertained

Saiyaara worldwide collection:

Looking at the box office records, Saiyaara minted a total amount of 409.75 crore worldwide till Tuesday, including 266.5 crore (India net) and 90 crore from overseas. The film earned 10 crore on Tuesday and 9.25 crore on Monday, reported Sacnilk.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Saiyaara has crossed 400 crore worldwide. In a post on social media platform X, Adarsh wrote, “SAIYAARA' CROSSES 400 CR *GBOC* WORLDWIDE... Who would've thought #Saiyaara would breach the 400 cr mark [Gross BOC] even before its release?... A true game-changer, the film has taken the industry by surprise with its phenomenal performance across the globe.”

In a previous post on X, Adarsh stated, “ 300 CR? 400 CR? OR EVEN MORE? – ‘SAIYAARA’ IS ON A RECORD-BREAKING RUN… Saiyaara is changing the rules of the box office game… At this point, it’s impossible to predict the final figure."

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara is a romance-drama that focuses on Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), a budding musician, and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), a shy writer. Through their relationship, the film explores love, loss, and drama.

The movie is helmed by Yash Raj Films (YRF) and marks the return of director Mohit Suri to the romance genre.

