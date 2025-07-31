Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 14: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda film's earnings drop on Thursday, mints THIS amount

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 14: Mohit Suri's latest romantic film, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is setting box office records and remains a strong performer after 13 days of release. The film has earned nearly ₹274 crore in the last 13 days.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 14 Saiyaara earned an estimated ₹2.56 crore India net on Thursday, July 31 at the box office, according to trade industry tracker Sacnilk, marking a significant decline since Wednesday. The Ahaan Pandey starrer film opened to ₹21.5 crore. On Wednesday, Day 13, the film earned ₹7.5 crore. The total collection of Saiyaara now stands at ₹276.5 crore, according to Sacnilk data.

Speaking on the Saiyaara box office collection, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X, “continues its dream run… The film has crossed the ₹ 💯 cr mark in *Week 2* [Friday to Wednesday], reflecting its strong hold at the box-office. It is now eyeing a ₹ 285 cr [+/-] total by the end of Week 2.”

In another post on X, Adarsh noted, “#Saiyaara continues its strong run on Tuesday, hitting double digits yet again… The discounted ticket pricing initiative has certainly helped drive footfalls.”

However, the film's collection has been impacted by Ashwin Kumar’s mythological animated film, Mahavatar Narsimha that released on July 25, 2025.

About Saiyaara Saiyaara is a romantic musical drama film directed by Mohit Suri. Produced by Yash Raj Films, it stars debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda along with Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, and Varun Badola. The film is loosely inspired by the 2004 Korean movie A Moment To Remember.

IMDb describes plot of Saiyaara as, “Vaani (Aneet Padda) and Krish (Ahaan Pandey) will have to navigate life, their problems, their insecurities to hopefully realise that only love can be the answer to everything.”