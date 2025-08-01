Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 14: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's movie collects ₹108 crore in week 2 | Check total

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 14: Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda's debut movie, Saiyaara, has continued its dream run at the domestic box office, minting an excellent ₹108 crore in Week 2.

“The film has crossed the ₹100 cr mark in Week 2, reflecting its strong hold at the box office,” film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said.

Saiyaara will continue being on the big screen for its third week, starting Friday, August 1. This week, however, it will face some competition from new Bollywood releases, including Dhadak 2 and Son of Sardaar 2.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 14 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara witnessed a 13.33% fall in its earnings on Thursday, minting ₹6.5 crore net on Day 14.

With this, Saiyaara ended its week 2 at ₹107.75 crore, which is 37.63% lower than what it earned in week 1 ( ₹172.75 crore).

Saiyaara's 14-day total stands at ₹280.5 crore net in India. It will possibly achieve ₹300 crore net by its third weekend.

Saiyaara Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 14 Saiyaara has performed marvellously well at the global box office, grossing approximately ₹425.5 crore worldwide. Of this, the movie earned ₹328.5 crore in India, and in an outstanding feat, minted ₹97 crore overseas.

Saiyaara is the biggest Bollywood grosser of 2025 in the international market, surpassing the lifetime overseas collection of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava ( ₹91 crore).

According to Sacnilk, the Mohit Suri directorial is the second-highest-grossing film internationally among all Indian releases in 2025. Only Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan stands above it with a towering international gross of ₹124.50 crore.

Saiyaara has also become the second Indian film of 2025 to cross the ₹400-crore mark globally, next only to Chhaava ( ₹808 crore).

It is now eyeing entry into the prestigious ₹500 crore club, possibly by the end of the third weekend.

