Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 14: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's movie collects ₹108 crore in week 2 | Check total

Today, Saiyaara will face some competition from new Bollywood releases, including Dhakad 2 and Son of Sardaar 2.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published1 Aug 2025, 08:27 AM IST
Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 14: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Bollywood film released on July 18.
Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 14: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Bollywood film released on July 18.(Twitter)

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 14: Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda's debut movie, Saiyaara, has continued its dream run at the domestic box office, minting an excellent 108 crore in Week 2.

“The film has crossed the 100 cr mark in Week 2, reflecting its strong hold at the box office,” film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said.

Saiyaara will continue being on the big screen for its third week, starting Friday, August 1. This week, however, it will face some competition from new Bollywood releases, including Dhadak 2 and Son of Sardaar 2.

Also Read | Ahaan Panday's old dance video to SRK's ‘I'm the best’ goes viral | Watch

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 14

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara witnessed a 13.33% fall in its earnings on Thursday, minting 6.5 crore net on Day 14.

With this, Saiyaara ended its week 2 at 107.75 crore, which is 37.63% lower than what it earned in week 1 ( 172.75 crore).

Saiyaara's 14-day total stands at 280.5 crore net in India. It will possibly achieve 300 crore net by its third weekend.

Also Read | Saiyaara star Aneet Padda headed to OTT next? Here's what we know

Saiyaara Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 14

Saiyaara has performed marvellously well at the global box office, grossing approximately 425.5 crore worldwide. Of this, the movie earned 328.5 crore in India, and in an outstanding feat, minted 97 crore overseas.

Saiyaara is the biggest Bollywood grosser of 2025 in the international market, surpassing the lifetime overseas collection of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava ( 91 crore).

According to Sacnilk, the Mohit Suri directorial is the second-highest-grossing film internationally among all Indian releases in 2025. Only Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan stands above it with a towering international gross of 124.50 crore.

Saiyaara has also become the second Indian film of 2025 to cross the 400-crore mark globally, next only to Chhaava ( 808 crore).

It is now eyeing entry into the prestigious 500 crore club, possibly by the end of the third weekend.

Also Read | Saiyaara becomes biggest Bollywood grosser of 2025 overseas, beats Chhaava

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara is a romance-drama about Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), a budding musician, and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), a shy writer. Through their relationship, the film explores love, loss, and drama.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentSaiyaara Box Office Collection Day 14: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's movie collects ₹108 crore in week 2 | Check total
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.