Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 17: Mohit Suri's film earnings surge on Sunday, mints THIS amount

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 17: After 16 days of release, Mohit Suri's latest romantic film, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is ruling the box office. Saiyaara earned nearly ₹291 crore in the last 16 days.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 17: According to trade industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara earned an estimated ₹5.11 crore India net on Sunday, August 3, at the box office, marking a significant surge since Friday. Saiyaara had an overall 31.72% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday.

The Ahaan Pandey-starrer film opened to ₹21.5 crore. On Friday, Day 15, the film earned ₹4.5 crore. The total collection of Saiyaara now stands at ₹296.86 crore (India Net), according to Sacnilk data.

Saiyaara Worldwide collection: Saiyaara collected over ₹460 crore worldwide in 16 days, including ₹291.75 crore India net and ₹110 crore from overseas.

Speaking on the Saiyaara box office collection, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X, “continues its dream run… The film has crossed the ₹ 💯 cr mark in *Week 2* [Friday to Wednesday], reflecting its strong hold at the box-office. It is now eyeing a ₹285 cr [+/-] total by the end of Week 2.”

In another post on X, Adarsh noted, “#Saiyaara continues its strong run on Tuesday, hitting double digits yet again… The discounted ticket pricing initiative has certainly helped drive footfalls.”

However, the film's collection has been impacted by Ashwin Kumar’s mythological animated film, Mahavatar Narsimha that released on July 25, 2025.

About Saiyaara: Saiyaara is a romantic musical drama film directed by Mohit Suri. Produced by Yash Raj Films, it stars debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda along with Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, and Varun Badola. The film is loosely inspired by the 2004 Korean movie A Moment To Remember.

