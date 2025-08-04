Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 18: Mohit Suri's film surpasses ₹300 crore mark, earns THIS amount on Monday

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 18: After ruling the box office for 17 days, Mohit Suri's latest romantic film, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, on Monday slowed down a bit. Saiyaara's earnings declined on its eighteenth day.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 18: According to trade industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara earned an estimated ₹1.39 crore India net on Monday, August 4, at the box office, marking a significant decline since Friday. Saiyaara had an overall 13.95% Hindi Occupancy on Monday.

Saiyaara Day 18 Hindi (2D) occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 8.96%

Afternoon Shows: 15.62%

Evening Shows: 17.26%

Night Shows: yet to be ascertained.

The Ahaan Pandey-starrer film opened to ₹21.5 crore. On Friday, Day 15, the film earned ₹4.5 crore. The total collection of Saiyaara now stands at ₹301.14 crore (India Net), according to Sacnilk data.

Saiyaara Worldwide collection: Saiyaara collected over ₹472 crore worldwide in 17 days, including ₹299.75 crore India net and ₹112 crore from overseas.

Speaking on the Saiyaara box office collection, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X, “continues its dream run… The film has crossed the ₹ 💯 cr mark in *Week 2* [Friday to Wednesday], reflecting its strong hold at the box-office. It is now eyeing a ₹285 cr [+/-] total by the end of Week 2.”

In another post on X, Adarsh noted, “#Saiyaara continues its strong run on Tuesday, hitting double digits yet again… The discounted ticket pricing initiative has certainly helped drive footfalls.”

However, the film's collection has been impacted by Ashwin Kumar’s mythological animated film, Mahavatar Narsimha that released on July 25, 2025.

About Saiyaara: Saiyaara is a romantic musical drama film directed by Mohit Suri. Produced by Yash Raj Films, it stars debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda along with Geeta Agarwal, Rajesh Kumar, and Varun Badola. The film is loosely inspired by the 2004 Korean movie A Moment To Remember.