Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 19: Ahaan Panday's film becomes second Indian film of 2025 to cross ₹500 cr mark

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 19: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's debut film Saiyaara remains unstoppable at the box office even after 19 days since its release. The film is helmed by YRF and directed by Mohit Suri. Saiyaara has now touched yet another milestone, arguably the biggest so far, crossing ₹500 crore worldwide, claimed the film team.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Worldwide YRF shared that Saiyaara has grossed ₹507 crore at the global box office in 18 days. Sharing the news on their Instagram, the production house's official post read, “#Saiyaara found a home in your hearts - and we couldn't be more thankful.”

Reacting to the news, YRF’s CEO, Akshaye Widhani, who backed the film, said in a statement, “As a company, we share this historic success with the captain of the ship, Mohit Suri who has given this generation a defining love story they can call their own, the incredible debutants Ahaan & Aneet who made the world feel love on screen through their brilliant acting, Aditya Chopra for his unwavering guidance, the entire cast and crew of Saiyaara and everyone at YRF for their invaluable contribution towards making this film into a global phenomenon.”

He added, “The success of Saiyaara, a pure love story, once again proves that the romance genre is probably the one to get most love from audience if we give them the right film to cherish and endorse. We are humbled with this success story and it fuels us to look for the next film that can break-out and make India proud globally.”

Akshaye also said, “It’s deeply encouraging to see young audiences lead the way in embracing this film, disproving doubts about their theatrical participation. Thank you to every viewer, everywhere, for making Saiyaara the defining love story of our time.”

Saiyaara becomes second Indian film to cross ₹ 500 crore mark in 2025 With this, Saiyaara becomes the second Indian film of 2025 to cross the ₹500 crore mark worldwide. So far, only Vicky Kaushal's blockbuster Chhaava has achieved this feat. Chhaava minted ₹807.91 crore worldwide as its lifetime earnings.

Saiyaara recently crossed the ₹300 crore mark in India on day 18.

However, industry tracker Sacnilk is yet to confirm Saiyaara's ₹500 crore achievement at the international box office.

According to their website, on day 18, Saiyaara's Worldwide Collection stood at ₹ 492.50 crore. Its Overseas Collection was ₹ 130 crore on the same day.

Saiyaara Saiyaara is a romance-drama, focused on the story of Krish Kapur (played by Ahaan Panday), an egotistical, short-tempered musician who is in search of a big break. He meets Vaani (played by Aneet Padda), a shy, aspiring journalist recovering from heartbreak. As they cross paths, love follows, but fate takes them apart, setting them on a journey filled with love, loss and heartbreak.