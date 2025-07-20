Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 2: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's debut movie is now just inches away from ₹50 crore

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 2: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's debut movie, Saiyaara, is doing wonders at the box office and is already just inches away from the ₹50 crore milestone at the Indian box office by the end of the second day of its release on Saturday, July 19.

After witnessing a phenomenal ₹20 crore opening, the biggest opener ever for a movie headlined by newcomers, Saiyaara now eyes a historic opening weekend collection. Film trade analysts believe that the Mohit Suri directorial will earn somewhere between ₹70-80 crore over the weekend.

According to film analyst Taran Adarsh, “The Saiyaara wave has swept across the nation.”

He highlighted the “phenomenal” occupancy levels across the board, from urban centres to mass pockets, from multiplexes to single screens, and said that the trends for Saiyaara are “extraordinary”.

Saiyaara, starring newcomers, beat Bollywood biggies Saiyaara has successfully surpassed the opening day collections of all Bollywood biggies this year, such as Housefull 5, Raid 2, Sikandar, and Sitaare Zameen Par.

It also beat all the Bollywood films of 2025 except Vicky Kaushal's historical action drama, Chhaava, on the online ticketing platform BookMyShow (BMS).

The romantic drama sold approximately 4,20,000 tickets on the first day of its release on Book My Show, the second-biggest for Bollywood this year. Chhaava had sold around 6,69,000 tickets on BMS on February 14.

Tickets booked for Bollywood films of 2025 on the first day on BookMyShow: 1. Chhaava - 6,69,000

2. Saiyaara - 4,19,000

3. Housefull 5 - 2,95,000

4. Raid 2 - 2,78,000

5. Sikandar - 2,71,000K

6. Sitaare Zameen Par - 2,25,000

7. Sky Force - 1,93,000

8. Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release) - 1,52,000

9. Kesari Chapter 2 - 1,50,000

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 2 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, after a massive opening, Saiyaara's earnings grew by 22.05 per cent on Saturday. The movie, helmed by Yash Raj Films, earned ₹25.63 crore on Day 2, July 19.

With this, Siayaara's total earnings by the end of Day 2 stood at a whopping ₹46.63 crore, just inches away from the milestone of ₹50 crore.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection: Occupancy On Saturday, July 19, the film saw an overall 51.24% occupancy. It was as follows:

Morning Shows: 28.14%

Afternoon Shows: 50.67%

Evening Shows: 55.40%

Night Shows: 70.74%

Saiyaara had the highest number of screenings with 1,010 shows alone in Delhi NCR. Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Lucknow recorded the highest occupancy.

About Saiyaara Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday as Krish Kapoor, a rising musician whose raw talent and ambition set him on a collision course with the realities of the modern music industry. When Krish is introduced to Vaani (Aneet Padda), a gifted and principled songwriter, sparks fly – both creatively and personally.

However, things take a bitter turn when Aneet's character threatens Krish with a knife and asks him to leave the event.

Krish is heartbroken and expresses his pain and anger. He was advised by Varun Badola's character, “Apne pyaar ke liye na khud ko khatam mat kar lena.”