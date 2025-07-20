Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 3: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's debut film remains unstoppable, mints this amount

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 3: Bollywood newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's first film is flying high in success since its release. As expected, Sunday delivered big numbers at the box office. The film has recorded its highest earnings so far on day 3.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 3 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara has minted ₹27.08 crore on day 3 so far. These are the early estimates based on morning, afternoon and evening shows.

Post night shows, the film is expected to cross ₹30 crore easily.

The film recorded a growth of about 19.05% in its earnings from Saturday to Sunday. On Saturday, it earned ₹25 crore.

With the latest earnings, the total business made by the film at the domestic box office is ₹73.08 crore. Not only will the film cross ₹75 crore on Sunday, but it is also expected to hit the ₹100 crore mark soon if it continues to draw the audience to the theatres.

Saiyaara is helmed by Mohit Suri. The film witnessed massive footfall in theatres across tier I, II and III cities in India. Several footage from the jam-packed theatres have surfaced on social media.

Saiyaara had an overall 68.46% occupancy on Sunday. Its occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 38.70%

Afternoon Shows: 78.53%

Evening Shows: 88.15%

Night Shows: Awaited

Saiyaara recorded the highest number of screenings in Delhi NCR region with 1,120 shows. The same region also had the highest occupancy percentage. Following closely are Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 2, Saiyaara's India Net Collection was ₹ 46 crore. While its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 64 crore, its Overseas Collection was ₹ 9 crore. On the same day, the film's India Gross Collection stood at ₹ 55 crore.

"Saiyaara set to become second blockbuster of 2025 after Chhaava" Talking about Saiyaara's first weekend performance, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X, formerly Twitter, “SENSATIONAL SATURDAY – 'SAIYAARA' BLOCKBUSTER TREND CONTINUES… After hitting it out of the park on Friday, #Saiyaara posted phenomenal numbers on Saturday… In fact, the numbers would've been even higher had it received a wider release.

“What #Saiyaara is achieving is both UNIMAGINABLE and UNPRECEDENTED… The film is in rampage mode – not just across metros, but also in Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres... Midnight shows are being added to meet the overwhelming demand. Sunday is expected to surpass both Friday and Saturday... A ₹ 75 cr [+/-] weekend is very much on the cards – HISTORIC, especially for a film headlined by newcomers. Going by current trends, #Saiyaara is set to become the second #Blockbuster of 2025, after #Chhaava.”

