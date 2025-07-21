Subscribe

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 3: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda movie shatters weekend predictions, sees 48% growth

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 3: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer Bollywood movie is defying expectations, making it a big success for a newcomer cast. The romantic drama, directed by Mohit Suri, saw 48% growth in earnings on Sunday.

Fareha Naaz
Updated21 Jul 2025, 07:46 AM IST
Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 3: Bollywood's fresh faces Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are making waves at the box office with the latest love flick ‘Saiyaara.’ The romantic drama, released on July 18, is dominating the big screen and witnessed 48% uptick in earnings on July 20.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 3

According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara collected an estimated 37 crore net in India on Day 3 — Sunday, after doing a business of 25 crore net on the previous day. The film featuring newcomers amassed an impressive 21 crore net on its opening day.

Thus, during 3-day run in theatres Saiyaara shattered box office predictions and minted 83 crore net in India.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who gave the movie 4.5 star rating, in a post on X stated, “Saiyaara is achieving is both UNIMAGINABLE and UNPRECEDENTED… The film is in rampage mode – not just across metros, but also in Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres... Midnight shows are being added to meet the overwhelming demand."

Predicting over 75 crore weekend collection, he added, “Saiyaara is set to become the second #Blockbuster of 2025, after #Chhaava.”

Mohit Suri directorial film saw jam-packed theatres as footfall surged over the weekend and an overall 71.18% Hindi occupancy was registered on Sunday.

An excerpt from trade analyst Sumit Kadel's box office prediction states that Saiyaara is expected to do a business of 200 crore net and may touch 300 crore mark, which is significant for a movie “Devoid of Star Power, Franchise Backing & Safe Genre, yet defied all projections with sheer content and word of mouth.”

In another post he noted, “Monday Advance for #Saiyaara is OUTSTANDING.. 15-20 Cr Monday on cards !!”

Produced under the banner Yash Raj Films, its star cast features Anngad Raaj and Sid Makkar, alongside lead actors.

 
