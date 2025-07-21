Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 3: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda movie shatters weekend predictions, sees 48% growth

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 3: Bollywood's fresh faces Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are making waves at the box office with the latest love flick ‘Saiyaara.’ The romantic drama, released on July 18, is dominating the big screen and witnessed 48% uptick in earnings on July 20.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 3 According to film industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara collected an estimated ₹37 crore net in India on Day 3 — Sunday, after doing a business of ₹25 crore net on the previous day. The film featuring newcomers amassed an impressive ₹21 crore net on its opening day.

Thus, during 3-day run in theatres Saiyaara shattered box office predictions and minted ₹83 crore net in India.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who gave the movie 4.5 star rating, in a post on X stated, “Saiyaara is achieving is both UNIMAGINABLE and UNPRECEDENTED… The film is in rampage mode – not just across metros, but also in Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres... Midnight shows are being added to meet the overwhelming demand."

Predicting over ₹75 crore weekend collection, he added, “Saiyaara is set to become the second #Blockbuster of 2025, after #Chhaava.”

Mohit Suri directorial film saw jam-packed theatres as footfall surged over the weekend and an overall 71.18% Hindi occupancy was registered on Sunday.

An excerpt from trade analyst Sumit Kadel's box office prediction states that Saiyaara is expected to do a business of ₹200 crore net and may touch ₹300 crore mark, which is significant for a movie “Devoid of Star Power, Franchise Backing & Safe Genre, yet defied all projections with sheer content and word of mouth.”

In another post he noted, “Monday Advance for #Saiyaara is OUTSTANDING.. ₹15-20 Cr Monday on cards !!”