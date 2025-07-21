Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 4: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda movie inches closer to ₹100 crore mark

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 4: Mohit Suri's latest Bollywood film, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is creating records at the box office and is not slowing down. In just three days, the movie is close to enter ₹100 crore club.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 4: According to trade industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Saiyaara earned an estimated ₹8.5 crore India net on Monday at the box office.

Saiyaara had an overall 31.39% Hindi Occupancy on Monday, with the highest occupancy was recorded in Jaipur (58%), followed by Lucknow (41%), Bengaluru (40.50), Chennai (37%), NCR (34.50%) and Mumbai (30.50%).

Here are the occupancy in theatres show-wise:

Morning Shows: 21.54%

Afternoon Shows: 41.23%

Evening Shows: yet to be ascertained

Night Shows: yet to be ascertained

Saiyaara worldwide collection: The Mohit Suri drama minted ₹115 crore world wide till Sunday, which includes ₹83.25 crore India net and ₹15.25 crore from overseas, reported Sacnilk.

The movie earned ₹21.5 crore on Friday, ₹26 crore on Saturday and ₹37.75 crore on Sunday.

Saiyaara a 'blockbuster': Speaking about Saiyaara's first weekend performance, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X, formerly Twitter, “SENSATIONAL SATURDAY – 'SAIYAARA' BLOCKBUSTER TREND CONTINUES… After hitting it out of the park on Friday, #Saiyaara posted phenomenal numbers on Saturday… In fact, the numbers would've been even higher had it received a wider release."

“What #Saiyaara is achieving is both UNIMAGINABLE and UNPRECEDENTED… The film is in rampage mode – not just across metros, but also in Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres... Midnight shows are being added to meet the overwhelming demand. Sunday is expected to surpass both Friday and Saturday... A ₹ 75 cr [+/-] weekend is very much on the cards – HISTORIC, especially for a film headlined by newcomers. Going by current trends, #Saiyaara is set to become the second #Blockbuster of 2025, after #Chhaava.”

About Saiyaara: Saiyaara is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films. Ahaan Panday, and Aneet Padda are the prominent actors in this movie.

This movie is about a rising musician whose raw talent and ambition set him on a collision course with the realities of the modern music industry. When Krish (Ahaan Panday) is introduced to Vaani (Aneet Padda), a gifted and principled songwriter, sparks fly – both creatively and personally.

However, things take a bitter turn when Aneet's character threatens Krish with a knife and asks him to leave the event.

Also Read | Son of Sardaar 2 postponed to August as Saiyaara dominates box office

Krish is heartbroken and expresses his pain and anger. He was advised by Varun Badola's character, “Apne pyaar ke liye na khud ko khatam mat kar lena.”