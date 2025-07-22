Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 4: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's romantic drama eyes ₹150 crore mark

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 4: Yash Raj Films' romantic drama is dominating the box office despite 37.06 % drop in earnings recorded on Monday. Mohit Suri directorial latest Bollywood film starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, reportedly made on a budget of ₹60 crore, crossed ₹100 crore mark in domestic collection.
The love flick netted ₹22.5 crore in India on fourth day in theatres, outperforming opening day collection - ₹21.5 crore net, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. This adds up to the phenomenal weekend collection, bringing 4-day run domestic box office collection total to ₹105.75 crore net. The footfall in theatres dropped significantly after first weekend as an overall 41.87% Hindi occupancy was registered on July 21.
Even though Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Kabir Singh’ saw a wider release than Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda movie but Saiyaara managed to outperform its 4-day earning. The 2019 movie had raked in ₹88.37 crore net in 4 days, Sacnilk reported.
Ahaan Panday headlined movie is nearing ₹150 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Saiyaara did a global business of ₹117 crore gross in three days, amassing ₹17.25 crore from overseas market.
As the movie nears ₹150 crore mark on Day 5, the filmmakers in a post on Instagram claimed that the movie crossed ₹119 crore mark worldwide in 3 days.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh was full of praise for the movie headlined by newcomers and called its 3-day massive earnings historic as they occurred over a non-holiday weekend. The post on X states, “Saiyaara continues to shatter records and set new benchmarks over the weekend – an unprecedented feat for a film headlined by newcomers.”
He added, “Saiyaara has crossed ₹ 80 cr in its first 3 days – an unimaginable and historic achievement for a *newcomer-led project*... And mind you, these numbers have come on a regular weekend, NOT a holiday period… That in itself speaks volumes.”
Streaming giant Netflix reportedly bagged Saiyaara's digital rights but the official OTT release date has not been announced yet.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.