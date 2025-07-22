Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 4: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's romantic drama eyes ₹150 crore mark

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 4: Yash Raj Films' romantic drama is dominating the box office despite 37.06 % drop in earnings recorded on Monday. Mohit Suri directorial latest Bollywood film starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, reportedly made on a budget of ₹60 crore, crossed ₹100 crore mark in domestic collection.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 4 The love flick netted ₹22.5 crore in India on fourth day in theatres, outperforming opening day collection - ₹21.5 crore net, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk. This adds up to the phenomenal weekend collection, bringing 4-day run domestic box office collection total to ₹105.75 crore net. The footfall in theatres dropped significantly after first weekend as an overall 41.87% Hindi occupancy was registered on July 21.

Even though Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Kabir Singh’ saw a wider release than Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda movie but Saiyaara managed to outperform its 4-day earning. The 2019 movie had raked in ₹88.37 crore net in 4 days, Sacnilk reported.

Saiyaara Worldwide Box Office Collection Ahaan Panday headlined movie is nearing ₹150 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Saiyaara did a global business of ₹117 crore gross in three days, amassing ₹17.25 crore from overseas market.

As the movie nears ₹150 crore mark on Day 5, the filmmakers in a post on Instagram claimed that the movie crossed ₹119 crore mark worldwide in 3 days.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh was full of praise for the movie headlined by newcomers and called its 3-day massive earnings historic as they occurred over a non-holiday weekend. The post on X states, “Saiyaara continues to shatter records and set new benchmarks over the weekend – an unprecedented feat for a film headlined by newcomers.”

He added, “Saiyaara has crossed ₹ 80 cr in its first 3 days – an unimaginable and historic achievement for a *newcomer-led project*... And mind you, these numbers have come on a regular weekend, NOT a holiday period… That in itself speaks volumes.”

