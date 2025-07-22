Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 5: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's film beats Aashiqui 2, crosses ₹150 crore worldwide

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 5: Ever since Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Bollywood debut film Saiyaara released, fans and critics have been comparing the film with Aashiqui 2. Interestingly, Aashiqui 2 is helmed by Mohit Suri, who is the director of Saiyaara as well. As per the latest update, Saiyaara, the YRF-backed film, has now surpassed the lifetime earnings of Aashiqui 2 worldwide.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 5 According to the early estimates of industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara earned ₹18.88 crore on day 5. While it shows a dip in earnings, it is too early to predict the business as these are live data from the website based on morning, afternoon and evening shows.

The final figure will be out after the night shows. The show is also running late night shows owing to its demand.

The total business made by Saiyaara so far is ₹126.13 crore in India.

The film recently wrapped up its first weekend after massive business at the ticket window.

Considering the weekdays, the film has held strong, maintaining steady footfalls in theatres.

On Tuesday, Saiyaara saw about 46.39% occupancy. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 29.90%

Afternoon Shows: 52.31%

Evening Shows: 56.96%

Night Shows: Awaited

Delhi NCR and Mumbai continue to top the chart with highest number of shows and footfalls. Besides the metro cities, tier 2 and tier 3 cities such as Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow and Chandigarh, among others also registered strong revenue.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Worldwide Meanwhile, at the international box office, Saiyaara has surpassed the lifetime business of Suri's Aashiqui 2. Aashiqui 2 starred Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

On Monday, Saiyaara raked in ₹151 crore as its Worldwide Collection. While its India Net Collection was ₹ 107.25 crore, its Overseas Collection was ₹ 23 crore on the same day.

On the other hand, its India Gross Collection was ₹ 128 crore on day 4.

The Ahaan Panday film is currently the fifth Hindi film to hit the ₹150 crore mark in 2025. However, the business made by the highest-grosser of this year is still far from Saiyaara's reach.

So far, Saiyaara has also surpassed the lifetime collection of two Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 ( ₹144 crore), which released earlier this year.

Shraddha Kapoor reacts to Saiyaara Recently, Shraddha Kapoor watched Saiyaara in theatres and wrote on Instagram, "Saiyaara se Aashiqui ho gayi hai mujhe (I’ve fallen in love with Saiyaara).”

Thanking her, Ahaan wrote back: "Working under you on Rock On 2, being assigned to fix your piano, the serendipity of assisting on a rock music film, to getting to be a part of one… I remember you taking out the time to speak to me for a few seconds, and your words weighing heavy on me.”