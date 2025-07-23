Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 5: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's film headed for ₹150 crore mark

Ever since Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Bollywood debut film, Saiyaara released, fans and critics have been comparing the film with Aashiqui 2. Interestingly, Aashiqui 2 is helmed by Mohit Suri, who is the director of Saiyaara as well. As per the latest update, Saiyaara, the YRF-backed film, has now surpassed the lifetime earnings of Aashiqui 2 worldwide.

According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara earned ₹25 crore on its fifth day. While it shows a dip in earnings, it is too early to predict the business as these are live data from the website based on morning, afternoon and evening shows.

The total business made by Saiyaara so far is ₹132.25 crore in India.

The film recently wrapped up its first weekend after massive business at the ticket window.