Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 5: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's film headed for ₹150 crore mark

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film Saiyaara has surpassed Aashiqui 2's lifetime earnings, as reported by Sacnilk. The film earned 25 crore on day 5, despite a dip in earnings. Final figures will be available after night shows.

Anjali Thakur
Updated23 Jul 2025, 07:21 AM IST
A still from 'Saiyaara'
Ever since the release of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s debut film, Saiyaara, comparisons with Aashiqui 2 have been inevitable. Interestingly, both romantic dramas are helmed by filmmaker Mohit Suri. Now, in a major milestone, the YRF-backed Saiyaara has officially surpassed the worldwide lifetime earnings of Aashiqui 2.

As per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara earned 25 crore on Day 5. While there was a slight dip in daily earnings, these are dynamic figures based on morning, afternoon, and evening show data, and the overall trend remains strong. So far, the film has collected Rs132.25 crore at the domestic box office.

After a massive opening weekend, Saiyaara has held steady during weekdays, with consistent footfalls at theatres.

Saiyaara Day 5 Hindi (2D) Occupancy in Theatres

  • Morning Shows: 29.90%
  • Afternoon Shows: 52.31%
  • Evening Shows: 56.96%
  • Night Shows: 71.94%

Delhi NCR and Mumbai continue to lead in terms of show count and audience turnout. Meanwhile, strong performance was also noted in tier-2 and tier-3 cities like Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Chandigarh.

Internationally, the film is also showing impressive momentum. On Monday, Saiyaara reached 151 crore in global collections. This includes an India Net Collection of 107.25 crore and an Overseas Collection of 23 crore. Its India Gross Collection stood at 128 crore by Day 4.

With this, Saiyaara has crossed the lifetime global collections of Aashiqui 2, which starred Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, and is now the fifth Hindi film of 2025 to enter the 150 crore club. It has also overtaken the earnings of Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 ( 144 crore), which released earlier this year.

Shraddha Kapoor Reacts to Saiyaara

Shraddha Kapoor recently watched Saiyaara in theatres and couldn’t hold back her emotions. She shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, writing, “Saiyaara se Aashiqui ho gayi hai mujhe” (I’ve fallen in love with Saiyaara).

Reacting to her post, Ahaan Panday shared a touching response:

“Working under you on Rock On 2, being assigned to fix your piano, the serendipity of assisting on a rock music film, to getting to be a part of one… I remember you taking out the time to speak to me for a few seconds, and your words weighing heavy on me.”

He added, “You made me feel seen at a time when very few did, in such a small short conversation—and that’s why you’re magic. Maybe a little glimmer of that magic spilled onto me and that’s why the universe allowed me to have this moment.”

