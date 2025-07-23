Subscribe

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 6: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda movie sees slight drop in earnings; mints THIS amount

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 6: Mohit Suri's film Saiyaara is performing exceptionally well at the box office, nearing 150 crore in just six days. The romantic drama, featuring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, earned 10.98 crore on Day 6, bringing its total to 143.23 crore.

Livemint
Published23 Jul 2025, 06:56 PM IST
Advertisement
Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 6: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film hits <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>143.23 crore after 6 days.
Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 6: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film hits ₹143.23 crore after 6 days.(Twitter)

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 6: Mohit Suri's latest Bollywood film, featuring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is breaking box office records and continues to perform strongly after six days. Almost within a week of release, the movie is inching closer towards the 150 crore mark.

Advertisement

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 6

Saiyaara earned an estimated 10.98 crore India net on Wednesday at the box office, according to trade industry tracker Sacnilk. Saiyaara minted 132.25 crore after the first five days of release. The Ahaan Pandey starrer film opened to 21.5 crore. On Tuesday, Day 5, the film earned 25 crore. The total collection of Saiyaara now stands at 143.23 crore.

Also Read | ‘You’re a star-maker': Uditaa Goswami's emotional tribute to Mohit Suri

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara is a romantic musical drama film directed by Mohit Suri. Produced by Yash Raj Films, it features debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The film is loosely inspired by the 2004 Korean movie A Moment To Remember.

Advertisement

Saiyaara: Plot


IMDb describes plot of Saiyaara as, “Vaani (Aneet Padda) and Krish (Ahaan Pandey) will have to navigate life, their problems, their insecurities to hopefully realise that only love can be the answer to everything.”

 

Also Read | After Saiyaara's success, Deanne Panday pens heartfelt note for son Ahaan Panday

Saiyaara: Review

Speaking about Saiyaara's first weekend performance, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X, formerly Twitter, “SENSATIONAL SATURDAY – 'SAIYAARA' BLOCKBUSTER TREND CONTINUES… After hitting it out of the park on Friday, #Saiyaara posted phenomenal numbers on Saturday… In fact, the numbers would've been even higher had it received a wider release."

“What #Saiyaara is achieving is both UNIMAGINABLE and UNPRECEDENTED… The film is in rampage mode – not just across metros, but also in Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres... Midnight shows are being added to meet the overwhelming demand. Sunday is expected to surpass both Friday and Saturday... A 75 cr [+/-] weekend is very much on the cards – HISTORIC, especially for a film headlined by newcomers. Going by current trends, #Saiyaara is set to become the second #Blockbuster of 2025, after #Chhaava.

Advertisement
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentSaiyaara Box Office Collection Day 6: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda movie sees slight drop in earnings; mints THIS amount
Read Next Story