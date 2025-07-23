Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 6: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda movie sees slight drop in earnings; mints THIS amount

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 6: Mohit Suri's latest Bollywood film, featuring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is breaking box office records and continues to perform strongly after six days. Almost within a week of release, the movie is inching closer towards the ₹150 crore mark.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 6 Saiyaara earned an estimated ₹10.98 crore India net on Wednesday at the box office, according to trade industry tracker Sacnilk. Saiyaara minted ₹132.25 crore after the first five days of release. The Ahaan Pandey starrer film opened to ₹21.5 crore. On Tuesday, Day 5, the film earned ₹25 crore. The total collection of Saiyaara now stands at ₹143.23 crore.

About Saiyaara Saiyaara is a romantic musical drama film directed by Mohit Suri. Produced by Yash Raj Films, it features debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The film is loosely inspired by the 2004 Korean movie A Moment To Remember.

Saiyaara: Plot

IMDb describes plot of Saiyaara as, “Vaani (Aneet Padda) and Krish (Ahaan Pandey) will have to navigate life, their problems, their insecurities to hopefully realise that only love can be the answer to everything.”

Saiyaara: Review Speaking about Saiyaara's first weekend performance, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X, formerly Twitter, “SENSATIONAL SATURDAY – 'SAIYAARA' BLOCKBUSTER TREND CONTINUES… After hitting it out of the park on Friday, #Saiyaara posted phenomenal numbers on Saturday… In fact, the numbers would've been even higher had it received a wider release."

“What #Saiyaara is achieving is both UNIMAGINABLE and UNPRECEDENTED… The film is in rampage mode – not just across metros, but also in Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres... Midnight shows are being added to meet the overwhelming demand. Sunday is expected to surpass both Friday and Saturday... A ₹ 75 cr [+/-] weekend is very much on the cards – HISTORIC, especially for a film headlined by newcomers. Going by current trends, #Saiyaara is set to become the second #Blockbuster of 2025, after #Chhaava.