Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 6: Ahaan Panday- Aneet Padda film inches towards ₹160 cr despite midweek dip

Mohit Suri's film Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has surpassed 150 crore in just six days, earning 21 crore on Wednesday and a total of 153.25 crore to date.

Anjali Thakur
Updated24 Jul 2025, 06:39 AM IST
Saiyaara BO Day 6: Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda in the lead.
Mohit Suri’s latest Bollywood outing, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is enjoying a stellar run at the box office. Within just six days of release, Saiyaara has surpassed the 150 crore milestone.

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated 21 crore at the Indian box office on Wednesday. After five days, Saiyaara had collected 132.25 crore. The film opened with 21.5 crore on Day 1, and went on to earn 25 crore on Tuesday, Day 5. The total box office collection of Saiyaara now stands at 153.25 crore.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 6

According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara earned 25 crore on its fifth day.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara is a romantic musical drama film directed by Mohit Suri. Produced by Yash Raj Films, it features debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The film is loosely inspired by the 2004 Korean movie A Moment To Remember.

Saiyaara: Plot

IMDb describes the plot of Saiyaara as, “Vaani (Aneet Padda) and Krish (Ahaan Pandey) will have to navigate life, their problems, their insecurities to hopefully realise that only love can be the answer to everything.”

Saiyaara: Review

Speaking about Saiyaara's first weekend performance, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X, formerly Twitter, “SENSATIONAL SATURDAY – 'SAIYAARA' BLOCKBUSTER TREND CONTINUES… After hitting it out of the park on Friday, #Saiyaara posted phenomenal numbers on Saturday… In fact, the numbers would've been even higher had it received a wider release."

“What #Saiyaara is achieving is both UNIMAGINABLE and UNPRECEDENTED… The film is in rampage mode – not just across metros, but also in Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres... Midnight shows are being added to meet the overwhelming demand. Sunday is expected to surpass both Friday and Saturday... A 75 cr [+/-] weekend is very much on the cards – HISTORIC, especially for a film headlined by newcomers. Going by current trends, #Saiyaara is set to become the second #Blockbuster of 2025, after #Chhaava.

 

