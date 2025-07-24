Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 6: Ahaan Panday- Aneet Padda film inches towards ₹160 cr despite midweek dip

Mohit Suri’s latest Bollywood outing, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is enjoying a stellar run at the box office. Within just six days of release, Saiyaara has surpassed the ₹150 crore milestone.

Advertisement

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated ₹21 crore at the Indian box office on Wednesday. After five days, Saiyaara had collected ₹132.25 crore. The film opened with ₹21.5 crore on Day 1, and went on to earn ₹25 crore on Tuesday, Day 5. The total box office collection of Saiyaara now stands at ₹153.25 crore.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 6 According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara earned ₹25 crore on its fifth day.

About Saiyaara Saiyaara is a romantic musical drama film directed by Mohit Suri. Produced by Yash Raj Films, it features debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The film is loosely inspired by the 2004 Korean movie A Moment To Remember.

Advertisement

Saiyaara: Plot IMDb describes the plot of Saiyaara as, “Vaani (Aneet Padda) and Krish (Ahaan Pandey) will have to navigate life, their problems, their insecurities to hopefully realise that only love can be the answer to everything.”

Saiyaara: Review Speaking about Saiyaara's first weekend performance, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X, formerly Twitter, “SENSATIONAL SATURDAY – 'SAIYAARA' BLOCKBUSTER TREND CONTINUES… After hitting it out of the park on Friday, #Saiyaara posted phenomenal numbers on Saturday… In fact, the numbers would've been even higher had it received a wider release."

“What #Saiyaara is achieving is both UNIMAGINABLE and UNPRECEDENTED… The film is in rampage mode – not just across metros, but also in Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres... Midnight shows are being added to meet the overwhelming demand. Sunday is expected to surpass both Friday and Saturday... A ₹ 75 cr [+/-] weekend is very much on the cards – HISTORIC, especially for a film headlined by newcomers. Going by current trends, #Saiyaara is set to become the second #Blockbuster of 2025, after #Chhaava.