Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 7: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's movie crosses ₹200 cr worldwide in first week

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 7: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara continues its strong run at the box office as it is heading into its second week. On Thursday, the film showed no signs of slowing down despite a slight dip in earnings. Saiyaara is helmed by Mohit Suri.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 7 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara has minted ₹11.71 crore on day 7.

With the latest earnings, the total business made by the film in its first week at the ticket window is now ₹165.46 crore.

However, these are live data from the website. The final figures will be out after the last shows.

The Ahaan Panday film saw a slight dip in theatre footfall on Thursday. The film had an overall 28.54% occupancy on July 24, 2025. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 19.74%

Afternoon Shows: 33.08%

Evening Shows: 32.81%

Night Shows: 0%

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 6, Saiyaara's India Net Collection was ₹ 153.75 crore. Its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 220 crore, while its Overseas Collection ₹ 37 crore on the same day. The India Gross Collection was ₹ 183 crore on day 6.

Delhi NCR and Mumbai regions continue to hold maximum screenings for Saiyaara. In terms of occupancy, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are following the metro cities closely. Among tier 2 and tier 3 cities, Jaipur and Lucknow topped the chart with the highest turnout in theatres.

Saiyaara Saiyaara is helmed by YRF. It marks Mohit Suri's return to the romance genre after a long time.

Following the success of the film, Mohit Suri penned a note, thanking filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his support.

Mohit took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, "Sandeep, @imvangasandeep thank you for being the first one to openly support and express your generous belief in Saiyaara. It meant the world coming from a filmmaker whose craft I deeply admire. I’ve always respected the raw emotion, fearlessness and intensity you bring to your stories. It reminds me why we do what we do to move people, to connect. Grateful to walk this path alongside storytellers like you. Here's to more powerful cinema and always a fan!”

Saiyaara is a romance-drama, focusing on Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), a budding musician, and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), a shy writer. Through their relationship, the film explores love, loss and drama.