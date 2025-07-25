Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 7: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's movie completes golden week, mints THIS much

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 7: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's debut movie, Saiyaara, just completed its golden week at the Indian box office, and the numbers are phenomenal!

With no major competition this Friday, Saiyaara is expected to post massive numbers during its second weekend, too. The movie had a tremendous ₹83.2 crore opening weekend.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the week one earnings of the movie “a monumental achievement,” saying, “The pace at which Saiyaara is soaring – day after day – is incredible...”

He also highlighted that Saiyaara, starring two debutants, collected ₹20 crore+ for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, which he said was “a truly unprecedented feat for a film starring debutants.”

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 7 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara, which hit the theatres on July 18, earned ₹18.75 crore on Thursday, Day 7, which is 12.79% lower than its earnings on Wednesday.

This brings the total earnings of the movie to ₹172.5 crore at the end of its seven-day run.

Taran Adarsh said that, considering the surprising box office performance, no one can predict what Saiyaara's lifetime total will be.

“300 CR? 400 CR? OR MORE? – 'SAIYAARA' IS ON A RECORD-SMASHING SPREE... Saiyaara is rewriting the rules of the game… At this stage, no one can confidently predict where its lifetime total will land,” he wrote.

“ ₹200 cr will be crossed comfortably before Weekend 2 concludes, and with ₹300 cr well within reach, the big question now is: Can Saiyaara hit ₹400 cr?” he added.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection: Occupancy Saiyaara had an overall 31.43% Occupancy on Thursday, July 24:

Morning Shows: 19.74%

Afternoon Shows: 33.08%

Evening Shows: 32.81%

Night Shows: 40.08%

Delhi NCR and Mumbai regions continue to hold maximum screenings for Saiyaara. In terms of occupancy, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are following the metro cities closely. Among tier 2 and tier 3 cities, Jaipur and Lucknow topped the chart with the highest turnout in theatres.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Worldwide On Day 6, Saiyaara collected ₹220 crore globally, of which it earned ₹37 overseas. Its gross collection in India stands at ₹183 crore.

About Saiyaara Saiyaara is a romance-drama that focuses on Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), a budding musician, and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), a shy writer. Through their relationship, the film explores love, loss, and drama.

