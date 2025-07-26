Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 8: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's movie is now inches away from ₹200 crore milestone

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 8: After an exceptional first week, Saiyaara, starring debutants Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda, has continued its dream run with a rock-steady hold at the Indian box office for week 2 on Friday.

Advertisement

With an opening week collection of ₹172.75 crore, the Mohit Suri directorial is the second-highest Week 1 grosser of the year, only behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

“No one – not even in their wildest dreams – could have imagined Saiyaara shaking the industry with its phenomenal numbers, day after day,” said film trade analyst Taran Adarsh for the “epic blockbuster”.

In mere eight days at the theatres, Saiyaara is now just inches away from achieving the ₹200 crore milestone, which several Bollywood biggies like Sitaare Zameen Par couldn't achieve in over a month on the big screen.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 8 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara witnessed a minimal (5.26%) drop from its Thursday earnings on Friday. However, showing a “remarkable consistency,” the movie was able to mint ₹18 crore on Day 8 as it is headed towards its second weekend.

Advertisement

The movie is expected to drop just 15–20%, which is still a remarkable hold.

With this, Saiyaara has earned a total of ₹190.75 crore in 8 days. The movie is set to cross the ₹200 crore milestone on Saturday, Day 9.

With little to no competition at the Hindi box office, Sacnilk estimated that Saiyaara's second weekend collection will be in the range of ₹70 crore net, which would be a record for a romantic drama and one of the biggest second weekends ever.

If the momentum holds, there is a chance of Saiyaara touching the ₹250 crore mark by the end of its second weekend, a monumental benchmark for a movie led by fresh faces.

Advertisement

This dream run is expected to continue for Saiyaara till at least August 1, before the release of Dhadak 2.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Worldwide On Day 7, Saiyaara collected ₹250.5 crore globally, of which it earned ₹43.5 overseas. Its gross collection in India stands at ₹207 crore.