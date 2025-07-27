Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 9: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's movie hits ₹300 crore milestone globally

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 9: Saiyaara, starring debutants Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda, has officially crossed the ₹300 crore milestone globally on Saturday, Day 9. It is now the only Bollywood movie of 2025 after Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to achieve the feat.

The Mohit Suri directorial is now eyeing ₹100+ crore gross worldwide in its second weekend.

Saiyaara Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 9 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara maintained a strong grip on its second Friday with a worldwide gross of over ₹30 crore, including its first million-dollar day overseas — a rare feat for a debutante-led romantic drama.

By the end of Day 8, its second Friday, the movie had already amassed an impressive ₹282 crore gross worldwide, which included ₹229 crore from India and ₹53 crore from overseas.

By Saturday, Day 9, Sacnilk reported that Saiyaara officially crossed the ₹300 crore milestone globally, becoming only the second Bollywood movie of 2025 to do so after Chhaava, which stands at ₹808 crore gross worldwide.

In its second weekend, Saiyaara minted ₹21.50 crore gross in India on Friday and approximately ₹30 crore on Saturday. Sacnilk's early estimates suggest that the movie would mint another ₹30–35 crore gross on Sunday, which would take its second weekend domestic gross to an estimated ₹85+ crore.

In overseas markets, Saiyaara is expected to rake in another ₹28–30 crore over the weekend, taking the total second weekend worldwide gross to an estimated ₹115 crore, an extraordinary figure.

By the end of its second weekend, Saiyaara is set to hit an approximate ₹365 crore gross worldwide.

Thus, it may surpass the lifetime gross of Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh ( ₹377 crore) by Monday or Tuesday, becoming the highest-grossing romantic Indian film of all time.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 9 After a historic first week, Saiyaara's second weekend too began on an excellent note. According to Sacnilk, Saiyaara witnessed a massive 47.22% uptick in its Saturday earnings, minting ₹26.5 crore net on Day 9.

With this, Saiyaara had also surpassed the ₹200 crore milestone at the Indian box office. The movie has earned a total of ₹217.26 crore in nine days.

With little to no competition at the Hindi box office, Sacnilk estimated that Saiyaara's second weekend collection will be in the range of ₹70 crore net, which would be a record for a romantic drama and one of the biggest second weekends ever.

If the momentum holds, Saiyaara may touch the ₹250 crore mark by the end of its second weekend, a monumental benchmark for a movie led by fresh faces.

This dream run is expected to continue for Saiyaara till at least August 1, before the release of Dhadak 2.