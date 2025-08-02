'Saiyaara' box office day 16: Mohit Suri's film shows strong Saturday surge and growing theatre buzz

Saiyaara continues its impressive box office run, with early estimates placing the day 16 (third Saturday) collection at ₹6.35 crore. This brings the total earnings to a formidable ₹291.35 crore, as the film edges closer to the ₹300 crore milestone.
After earning ₹107.75 crore in its second week and ₹4.5 crore on its third Friday, Saiyaara witnessed a noticeable uptick on Saturday, reflecting growing weekend interest and positive word-of-mouth.
Theatre occupancy also showed a strong trend across major cities. Nationally, Saiyaara recorded 34.38% occupancy in evening shows, up from 30.79% in the afternoon and 16.14% in the morning, indicating a steady climb throughout the day.
City-wise, Bengaluru led the surge with 58.67% occupancy, followed by Chennai at 48.67%, and Pune at 35.33%. The National Capital Region (NCR) also held firm at 30.67%, while Mumbai stood at 24.33%. Other metros like Hyderabad (31.67%) and Jaipur (32.33%) contributed to the film’s momentum.
While some cities such as Surat (10%), Bhopal (19.67%), and Kolkata (19%) showed relatively modest numbers, the overall performance across urban centres suggests continued audience engagement.
With Sunday yet to come and momentum building, Saiyaara is well on track to surpass ₹300 crore in the coming days. The strong Saturday performance has reinforced the film’s commercial success, making it one of the top-grossing Hindi releases of the year.
Saiyaara has also become the second Indian film of 2025 to cross the ₹400-crore mark globally, next only to Chhaava ( ₹808 crore).
It is now eyeing entry into the prestigious ₹500 crore club, possibly by the end of the third weekend.
Saiyaara is a romance-drama about Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), a budding musician, and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), a shy writer. Through their relationship, the film explores love, loss, and drama.