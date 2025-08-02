'Saiyaara' box office day 16: Mohit Suri's film shows strong Saturday surge and growing theatre buzz

Saiyaara continues its impressive box office run, with early estimates placing the day 16 (third Saturday) collection at ₹6.35 crore. This brings the total earnings to a formidable ₹291.35 crore, as the film edges closer to the ₹300 crore milestone.

After earning ₹107.75 crore in its second week and ₹4.5 crore on its third Friday, Saiyaara witnessed a noticeable uptick on Saturday, reflecting growing weekend interest and positive word-of-mouth.

Theatre occupancy also showed a strong trend across major cities. Nationally, Saiyaara recorded 34.38% occupancy in evening shows, up from 30.79% in the afternoon and 16.14% in the morning, indicating a steady climb throughout the day.

City-wise, Bengaluru led the surge with 58.67% occupancy, followed by Chennai at 48.67%, and Pune at 35.33%. The National Capital Region (NCR) also held firm at 30.67%, while Mumbai stood at 24.33%. Other metros like Hyderabad (31.67%) and Jaipur (32.33%) contributed to the film’s momentum.

While some cities such as Surat (10%), Bhopal (19.67%), and Kolkata (19%) showed relatively modest numbers, the overall performance across urban centres suggests continued audience engagement.

More About Saiyaara With Sunday yet to come and momentum building, Saiyaara is well on track to surpass ₹300 crore in the coming days. The strong Saturday performance has reinforced the film’s commercial success, making it one of the top-grossing Hindi releases of the year.

Saiyaara has also become the second Indian film of 2025 to cross the ₹400-crore mark globally, next only to Chhaava ( ₹808 crore).

It is now eyeing entry into the prestigious ₹500 crore club, possibly by the end of the third weekend.

Saiyaara is a romance-drama about Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), a budding musician, and Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda), a shy writer. Through their relationship, the film explores love, loss, and drama.