Saiyaara box office day 9 collection: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's film sails past ₹200 crore milestone

‘Saiyaara’, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has emerged as a surprise blockbuster, surpassing the ₹200 crore mark within just nine days of its theatrical release.

Advertisement

On its second Saturday (day 9), the romantic drama added ₹15.32 crore to its kitty, taking the total box office collection to an impressive ₹206.07 crore.

‘Saiyaara’ Soars in Box Office The film had a stellar opening week, collecting ₹172.75 crore in its first seven days, fuelled by positive word-of-mouth, strong youth appeal, and chart-topping music.

Despite facing competition from several big releases, ‘Saiyaara’ maintained strong footfalls into its second week, earning ₹18 crore on its second Friday and showing a minor dip on Saturday.

Theatre Occupancy What’s particularly notable is the widespread pan-India appeal the film seems to have cultivated. Urban centres continue to show strong interest, with Chennai leading the occupancy chart at a robust 62.5%, followed closely by Bengaluru at 54.5%. The National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai also recorded solid occupancies at 35.5% and 31.5% respectively, reflecting sustained interest across metro cities.

Advertisement

Other cities such as Pune (33%), Jaipur (37.5%), and Chandigarh (32.5%) also reported healthy theatre occupancies, while places like Surat (13.5%) and Kolkata (21.5%) witnessed relatively subdued turnout.

Directed by Mohit Suri, ‘Saiyaara’ has not only served as a launching pad for its lead actors but also struck a chord with audiences through its emotional storytelling and stylish execution. The film's success is being hailed as a fresh sign of promise in Bollywood’s evolving landscape, particularly for fresh faces and romantic narratives.