Saiyaara box office day 9 collection: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's film sails past ₹200 crore milestone

‘Saiyaara’, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has emerged as a surprise blockbuster, surpassing the ₹200 crore mark within just nine days of its theatrical release.
On its second Saturday (day 9), the romantic drama added ₹15.32 crore to its kitty, taking the total box office collection to an impressive ₹206.07 crore.
The film had a stellar opening week, collecting ₹172.75 crore in its first seven days, fuelled by positive word-of-mouth, strong youth appeal, and chart-topping music.
Despite facing competition from several big releases, ‘Saiyaara’ maintained strong footfalls into its second week, earning ₹18 crore on its second Friday and showing a minor dip on Saturday.
What’s particularly notable is the widespread pan-India appeal the film seems to have cultivated. Urban centres continue to show strong interest, with Chennai leading the occupancy chart at a robust 62.5%, followed closely by Bengaluru at 54.5%. The National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai also recorded solid occupancies at 35.5% and 31.5% respectively, reflecting sustained interest across metro cities.
Other cities such as Pune (33%), Jaipur (37.5%), and Chandigarh (32.5%) also reported healthy theatre occupancies, while places like Surat (13.5%) and Kolkata (21.5%) witnessed relatively subdued turnout.
Directed by Mohit Suri, ‘Saiyaara’ has not only served as a launching pad for its lead actors but also struck a chord with audiences through its emotional storytelling and stylish execution. The film's success is being hailed as a fresh sign of promise in Bollywood’s evolving landscape, particularly for fresh faces and romantic narratives.
With consistent collections and strong regional performance, ‘Saiyaara’ is now expected to continue its dream run well into its second week, possibly eyeing the ₹250 crore milestone if the momentum holds steady.