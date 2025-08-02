Subscribe

Saiyaara Day 15 Box Office Collection: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's film all set to enter ₹300 crore club soon

The film 'Saiyaara' has achieved 284.75 crore in 15 days, with strong support from metro cities. It continues to perform well due to positive word-of-mouth and consistent audience interest, particularly during peak viewing times, positioning it to hit the 300 crore mark soon.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published2 Aug 2025, 12:24 AM IST
The romantic drama ‘Saiyaara’ continues its stellar run at the box office, collecting 4.25 crore on Day 15 (2nd Friday), according to early estimates. With this, the film has reached a total of 284.75 crore in just 15 days, securing its place as one of the year’s biggest commercial successes.

During its second week, ‘Saiyaara’ brought in an impressive 107.75 crore, showing that the film has managed to hold strong well beyond its opening weekend. The consistency of its performance indicates strong word-of-mouth, particularly in urban regions.

Theatre Occupancy Region Wise

The film’s Hindi (2D) occupancy on Day 15 also remained healthy. Morning shows recorded an occupancy of 11.89%, while the afternoon saw a rise to 19.15%, and evening shows peaked at 20.24%.

These numbers highlight the continued interest, especially during prime viewing hours.

Metro cities played a significant role in keeping the momentum alive. Chennai led with an occupancy of 29.50%, followed by Bengaluru and Jaipur at 25.33%, and NCR at 21.67%. Other strong performers included Pune (19.33%), Lucknow (18.00%), and Mumbai (16.00%). While cities like Surat (7.67%) and Bhopal (11.67%) reported lower turnout, the overall national performance remains robust.

The film’s mix of emotional storytelling, engaging performances, and a widely loved soundtrack seems to have struck a chord with the audience.

As ‘Saiyaara’ heads into its third weekend, the big question is whether it will soon surpass the 300 crore milestone. Judging by its current trend, it’s more than likely to achieve that feat in the coming days.

 
