Saiyaara Day 15 Box Office Collection: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's film all set to enter ₹300 crore club soon

The romantic drama ‘Saiyaara’ continues its stellar run at the box office, collecting ₹4.25 crore on Day 15 (2nd Friday), according to early estimates. With this, the film has reached a total of ₹284.75 crore in just 15 days, securing its place as one of the year’s biggest commercial successes.

During its second week, ‘Saiyaara’ brought in an impressive ₹107.75 crore, showing that the film has managed to hold strong well beyond its opening weekend. The consistency of its performance indicates strong word-of-mouth, particularly in urban regions.

Theatre Occupancy Region Wise The film’s Hindi (2D) occupancy on Day 15 also remained healthy. Morning shows recorded an occupancy of 11.89%, while the afternoon saw a rise to 19.15%, and evening shows peaked at 20.24%.

These numbers highlight the continued interest, especially during prime viewing hours.

Metro cities played a significant role in keeping the momentum alive. Chennai led with an occupancy of 29.50%, followed by Bengaluru and Jaipur at 25.33%, and NCR at 21.67%. Other strong performers included Pune (19.33%), Lucknow (18.00%), and Mumbai (16.00%). While cities like Surat (7.67%) and Bhopal (11.67%) reported lower turnout, the overall national performance remains robust.

The film’s mix of emotional storytelling, engaging performances, and a widely loved soundtrack seems to have struck a chord with the audience.