‘Saiyaara’ fame Ahaan Panday confirms next film with Ali Abbas Zafar

Actor Ahaan Panday has confirmed that his next project will be an action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Ahaan Panday announces 2nd film The announcement came during the NDTV Indian of the Year 2025 event, where Panday received the Debutant Actor of the Year award for his first film, Saiyaara.

Speaking to the media at the event, Panday put an end to speculation around his next move. “It's an Ali Abbas Zafar film... It's an action film. It will start rolling very soon,” he said. The confirmation marks a major step forward in his career, pairing him with a director known for large-scale commercial cinema.

Panday also shared early details about the project, describing it as a youth-driven film with a fresh approach. “It's being led by three people under the age of 30. It has been something that's not been done for a very long time,” he added. He said the film is expected to go on floors within the next couple of months.

Earlier reports had suggested that actor Sharvari would play the female lead opposite Panday. While an official announcement is still awaited, industry sources have indicated that casting discussions are in advanced stages.

More about the film According to a report cited by Pinkvilla, Panday will undergo an extensive preparation process ahead of the shoot. A source said, “Ahaan will need to prep in action for over 60 days to perfect the kind of raw action that Ali wants him to do on screen.” The film is said to demand intense physical training and combat work, aligning with Zafar’s action-heavy storytelling style.

The same report stated that Yash Raj Films is backing the project, marking another collaboration between the production house and Panday. YRF has a long history of producing large-scale action films, and the association adds further weight to the upcoming venture.

At the awards event, Panday also reflected on his debut film Saiyaara and the people who supported him during his early journey. He thanked his co-star Aneet Padda and director Mohit Suri for their guidance and trust.

“I remember telling her that whatever happens, all that matters is that one person leaves the cinema hall feeling something. That they're moved. That's our job as artists,” he said.