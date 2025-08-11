Subscribe

Saiyaara OTT release date: Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's movie to begin streaming online from...

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated11 Aug 2025, 10:43 PM IST
Saiyaara OTT release: After a record-breaking box office run, Saiyaara is all set to hit your home screens next month.

The Mohit Suri directorial, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has already created a lot of buzz on social media over its OTT release, with fans eagerly awaiting an official release date.

However, to the fans' delight, Yash Raj Film's casting director Shanoo Sharma may have spilt the beans, announcing Saiyaara's OTT release date.

Saiyaara OTT release: When and where to watch

Thanks to YRF's Shanoo Sharma, we now have an official date for Saiyaara's OTT release. The movie will begin streaming on Netflix on September 12.

In an Instagram post, Sharma reshared an Instagram post that featured a poster of Saiyaara, featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

The post read: “Streaming from September 12, Netflix.”

Shanoo Sharma's IG story

While Shanoo’s post puts to rest the speculations of a late OTT release near Diwali in October, the makers are yet to confirm the official release date on Netflix.

Saiyaara: Box Office Collection

Saiyaara is still doing well at the box office after its nearly one-month theatrical release on July 18.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Saiyaara earned an estimated 1.35 crore on its fourth Monday at the Indian box office. With this, its 25-day total stands at 319.85 crore.

At the global box office, the movie has earned over 531 crore gross in nearly a month. Of this, it earned 148.5 crore overseas, while its India gross stood at 382.5 crore.

Saiyaara beats Kabir Singh

During its first three days in theatres, Saiyaara marked the biggest first weekend for an Indian romantic drama film, doing a net business of 83 crore, defying expectations and predictions.

Saiyaara has broken the records of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Kabir Singh’, which raked in 71 crores net in India during the first weekend, although the 2019 movie saw a bigger release than Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's movie.

