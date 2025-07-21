Saiyaara OTT Release: How to watch Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's romantic drama

Saiyaara OTT Release: With debutante Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the romantic drama has taken the box office by storm. The love flick, which opened to a massive ₹21 crore on July 18, will make its debut on OTT soon after its theatrical run.

When and where to watch Saiyaara on OTT Mohit Suri directorial love flick is delivering strong performance at the box office as it garnered an estimated ₹37 crore net at the domestic box office on Day 3. Amid strong show in theatres, the anticipation for its digital debut is building.

Streaming giant Netflix reportedly acquired Saiyaara's digital rights but there is no official digital release date yet. It is most likely that the film will follow the typical release pattern of Bollywood movies and will debut on OTT approximately two months after its theatrical run. As per predictions, it will premiere on Netflix around late September or early October. The final confirmation about exact OTT release date from Netflix is still awaited.

Amid huge demand for Saiyaara tickets over the weekend, the movie witnessed capacity constraints even though more shows were added. Compared to other top stars' movies this year, the movie had a smaller release.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who gave the movie 4.5 star rating, in a post on X stated, “Saiyaara is achieving is both UNIMAGINABLE and UNPRECEDENTED… The film is in rampage mode – not just across metros, but also in Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres... Midnight shows are being added to meet the overwhelming demand."

Saiyaara outperforms Kabir Singh Saiyaara has broken the records of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Kabir Singh’ which raked in ₹71 crores net in India during first weekend, although the 2019 movie saw a bigger release than Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda movie.

Marking the biggest first weekend for an Indian romantic drama film, the movie did a business of ₹83 crore net at the domestic box office during 3-day run in theatres, defying expectations and predictions.

Mohit Suri in an interview with Pinkvilla revealed that he was initially planning to make Aashiqui 3 with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt but eventually the story came to be titled Saiyaara.