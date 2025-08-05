Saiyaara OTT release set for Netflix; Diwali debut on the cards

After a record-breaking run at the box office, the romantic drama Saiyaara, featuring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is now gearing up for its digital premiere on Netflix. According to a report by News18, the film — already crowned the highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema — is expected to arrive on OTT around Diwali.

OTT Release Date Likely to Coincide with Diwali While an official release date has yet to be confirmed, sources suggest that Netflix and the film’s producers are eyeing the festive season for its streaming debut. Originally planned to drop a few months after its theatrical release, the film’s overwhelming success — grossing ₹478 crore globally in just over two weeks — has led to an extended cinema run. The final OTT release date will reportedly depend on how long the film continues to perform well in theatres.

If everything goes as planned, Saiyaara could brighten up viewers’ screens during Diwali celebrations.

A Tale of Love, Music and Memorable Debuts Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara tells the story of Krish Kapoor, a troubled musician, and Vaani Batra, a reserved poet. The film explores themes of love, heartbreak, and emotional healing.

ETimes rated the film 3 out of 5 stars, praising Ahaan Panday’s debut performance. “He effortlessly blends raw swagger with vulnerability,” the review noted, especially in a powerful final scene where he echoes the intensity of cricketer Virat Kohli.

WATCH | Mohit Suri's wife DJ Uditaa creates storm with ‘Saiyaara’ soundtrack; Internet says: 'Celebrating husband's…' Aneet Padda also received positive reviews for her expressive performance, particularly in a standout scene set in a recording studio, where she reflects on the lasting impact of emotions in music as compared to fleeting trends.

With steady theatre attendance and positive word-of-mouth, Saiyaara is expected to continue its strong box office run in the coming weeks.

Also Read | OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch Ranbir Kapoor Joins the Buzz Adding to the excitement, a viral video shows Ranbir Kapoor asking paparazzi, “Saiyaara dekhi kya?” — sending fans into a frenzy on social media.